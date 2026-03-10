Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Multi-Year Renewal with Publix

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced a multi-year renewal of their long-standing collaboration with Publix, extending a relationship that has played a significant role in elevating the fan experience and supporting the Central Florida community.

"Publix has been a trusted, long-standing partner of Orlando City and Orlando Pride, and we're excited to extend this relationship," said Kelly Hyne, SVP of Brand Alliances for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. "From the enhanced Mane Street Plaza Fan Zone presented by Publix-with interactive activations, delicious samples and chances to win-to their continued commitment to Back the Pride as the Orlando Pride's jersey back partner and their support of our annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, Publix plays an integral role in elevating the fan experience while making a meaningful impact in our community."

As part of the renewed agreement, Publix will continue as the presenting partner of Mane Street Plaza Fan Zone presented by Publix, returning with an enhanced experience for fans on matchdays. The upgraded Fan Zone will introduce new interactive elements, including delicious food samples from Publix, scratch-off tickets offering fans the chance to win exclusive prizes and a new interactive goal-kick challenge, inviting fans to test their skills in a fun, engaging setting.

Publix will also extend its strong commitment to Back the Pride and continue as the lower-back jersey partner of the Orlando Pride, reinforcing its investment in the growth and visibility of women's soccer.

In addition, Publix will return as the Entitlement Partner for both Orlando City and Orlando Pride Fan Appreciation Nights, celebrating supporters at the end of each season. Beyond the stadium, Publix will again collaborate with the Club and community to support the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, ensuring families in the Parramore neighborhood have a warm holiday meal.







