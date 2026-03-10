LA Galaxy Extend 2025 MLS Best XI Defender Jakob Glesnes
Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has agreed to a contract extension with defender Jakob Glesnes through the 2028-29 season. The Galaxy originally acquired Glesnes in a trade with Philadelphia Union for $1,100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) this past December.
Glesnes, 31, has had an instant impact on the Galaxy defensively since his arrival in LA this offseason. Through four matches in all competitions, LA has allowed just one goal in the run of play and a large part of the club's improvement defensively so far in 2026 is none other than the Bergen, Norway native. Glesnes has started in every match for the Galaxy thus far and is off to a great start with his new club overall.
"Jakob has been an exemplary addition to the Galaxy, and we are excited to announce that he is extending his time with the club," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "His impact in the dressing room and in all phases of the game on the field have provided a huge boost to our group from the first day of preseason. We are thrilled that Jakob will be a key part of our future and look forward to what we'll accomplish together."
The Norwegian spent the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he became a two-time MLS Best XI member (2022, 2025), a three-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2023, 2025), and was named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year. Last season, the center back totaled three goal contributions and 30 clearances in 31 matches played (30 starts) across MLS competition. Glesnes also recorded the second-most minutes for Philadelphia in 2025 with 2,626 and led the Union defense to a best-in-league fewest goals conceded (35) and 14 clean sheets. Prior to MLS, Glesnes played for Strømsgodset Toppfotball in Norway's top-flight, the Eliteserien.
Transaction: The LA Galaxy and defender Jakob Glesnes have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season on March 10, 2026.
Jakob Glesnes
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2
Weight: 185
Date of Birth: March 25, 1994 (31)
Birthplace: Bergen, Norway
Citizenship: Norway
Roster Designation: Senior
Major League Soccer Stories from March 10, 2026
- LA Galaxy Extend 2025 MLS Best XI Defender Jakob Glesnes - LA Galaxy
- Colorado Rapids Announce Evolution of Youth Soccer Strategy in Colorado - Colorado Rapids
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Multi-Year Renewal with Publix - Orlando City SC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Cf - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC Signs Four Players to New Contracts - Seattle Sounders FC
- Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo Rescheduled for Saturday, August 8 - New England Revolution
- Road Match Versus New England Revolution Rescheduled for August 8 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Partnership with WillScot for New Stadium Construction Project - Chicago Fire FC
- St. Louis CITY SC to Host "Pups on the Pitch Presented by Purina" Picnic-Style Yappy Hour on Energizer Park's Pitch, Sunday, March 22 - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Extend 2025 MLS Best XI Defender Jakob Glesnes
- Ten-Man Galaxy Falls to Rapids for First Loss of the Season
- LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7
- LA Galaxy Launch 100-Day Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Expanded Community Events, Coastal Soccer Celebration & Enhanced Experiences
- La Galaxy Forward João Klauss Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2