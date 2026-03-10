LA Galaxy Extend 2025 MLS Best XI Defender Jakob Glesnes

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has agreed to a contract extension with defender Jakob Glesnes through the 2028-29 season. The Galaxy originally acquired Glesnes in a trade with Philadelphia Union for $1,100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) this past December.

Glesnes, 31, has had an instant impact on the Galaxy defensively since his arrival in LA this offseason. Through four matches in all competitions, LA has allowed just one goal in the run of play and a large part of the club's improvement defensively so far in 2026 is none other than the Bergen, Norway native. Glesnes has started in every match for the Galaxy thus far and is off to a great start with his new club overall.

"Jakob has been an exemplary addition to the Galaxy, and we are excited to announce that he is extending his time with the club," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "His impact in the dressing room and in all phases of the game on the field have provided a huge boost to our group from the first day of preseason. We are thrilled that Jakob will be a key part of our future and look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

The Norwegian spent the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Union, where he became a two-time MLS Best XI member (2022, 2025), a three-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2023, 2025), and was named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year. Last season, the center back totaled three goal contributions and 30 clearances in 31 matches played (30 starts) across MLS competition. Glesnes also recorded the second-most minutes for Philadelphia in 2025 with 2,626 and led the Union defense to a best-in-league fewest goals conceded (35) and 14 clean sheets. Prior to MLS, Glesnes played for Strømsgodset Toppfotball in Norway's top-flight, the Eliteserien.

Transaction: The LA Galaxy and defender Jakob Glesnes have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season on March 10, 2026.

Jakob Glesnes

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2

Weight: 185

Date of Birth: March 25, 1994 (31)

Birthplace: Bergen, Norway

Citizenship: Norway

Roster Designation: Senior







