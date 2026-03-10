Sounders FC Signs Four Players to New Contracts

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Nouhou, Alex Roldan, Danny Musovski and Osaze De Rosario to new contracts. Nouhou, Roldan and De Rosario are all set to remain in Seattle through the 2028-2029 season with club options for 2029-2030, while Musovski is now under contract through the 2027-2028 campaign, with a club option for 2028-2029. By extending four established contributors, Sounders FC maintains roster continuity and stability across multiple positions for the foreseeable future.

"Securing Nouhou, Alex, Danny and Osaze is an important step in maintaining continuity within our roster," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Nouhou and Alex have been core members of this group for years and understand the standard that comes with representing this club. Danny and Osaze both showed last season that they can be impactful attacking players in our league. Rewarding players who have performed and committed themselves to the team is a priority for us, and we're pleased to keep this group together as we continue building toward our goals."

Staples of the Rave Green backline for the better part of a decade, Nouhou and Roldan have combined for over 500 all-competition appearances and nine cup final berths, helping the club win the 2019 MLS Cup, 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025. Both players earned 2021 MLS All-Star selections and rank in the top 10 in club history in all-competition starts and appearances.

Forwards Musovski and De Rosario combined for 23 goals across all competitions in 2025, including 18 from Musovski, one shy of matching the club's single-season record set by Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021). De Rosario, who signed with the First Team last year from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance, was named the first-ever winner of the Pathway Player of the Year award in 2025 after scoring 12 goals for Tacoma and five for Seattle.

"These are four players that our staff trusts and values because of what they bring to the group every day," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "Nouhou and Alex have been part of a lot of success here and they set the tone with their competitiveness and commitment every day. Danny proved last season that he can deliver goals when the team needs them, and Osaze took a big step forward in his development and showed real confidence in front of goal. I'm excited to keep working with all four of them because they've earned these opportunities."

Nouhou, 28, originally joined Seattle's organization as a member of Sounders FC 2 in 2016, signing with the First Team the following season. His 284 all-competition appearances rank third in club history and are the most of any defender. The Cameroon international appeared in 40 matches in 2025, scoring two goals and adding three assists. He has helped the Rave Green lift the 2019 MLS Cup, 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup 2025 trophies, in addition to a pair of MLS Cup Final berths in 2017 and 2020. The defender has 14 career all-competition assists to go along with three goals, scoring his first professional strike in a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo (September 4, 2022). He was one of six Sounders FC players to be named to the 2021 MLS All-Star Team and was earned Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI honors in 2022. On the international stage, Nouhou has 48 appearances for the Cameroon National Team. He played every minute in Les Lions Indomptables' three group stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. He was also part of the squad that earned the bronze medal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Roldan, 29, was drafted by Seattle with the 22nd pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft out of Seattle University and has since made 252 all-competition appearances for the club. In 2025, he started 38 of his 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring a goal and adding nine assists, tied for fourth on the team. Roldan has tallied 27 career assists since joining the club, tied for 10th in club history, and has scored seven goals. He scored a penalty in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final, a 3-0 win for the Rave Green, one of three trophies he has helped secure for Seattle. Roldan started all eight matches during the club's 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup run, as Sounders FC became the first MLS club to win the continental title. Also one of Seattle's six MLS All-Star selections in 2021, Roldan has appeared in at least 28 regular season matches every year since 2021, including a 2022 campaign when the defender tallied career-highs with 32 appearances and seven assists.

Musovski, 30, is coming off his best season as a professional, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, most on the team and one goal shy of the club single-season record. He scored 14 goals in regular-season play, including in five straight matches from April 12 - May 10, tying Raúl Ruidíaz for most consecutive matches with a goal in a single season. He added a goal in Leagues Cup 2025 play, scoring the game-winning goal against Club Tijuana in Phase One play. The forward also scored two goals in Seattle's Round One playoff series against Minnesota United FC. During Musovski's first year with the team in 2024, he scored two goals in all competitions.

De Rosario, 24, signed with Seattle in May of last year after playing all of 2024 with Sounders FC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Tacoma Defiance. He scored six goals in 22 appearances with Tacoma in 2024 before scoring eight goals to start the 2025 campaign prior to being signed by Seattle. The forward went on to score five goals for the Rave Green, including four in Leagues Cup 2025 play, bagging the first goal in the final against Inter Miami, a 3-0 win for Seattle. On the international stage, De Rosario has nine appearances and six goals for Guyana, most recently scoring a goal during the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Montserrat.

Following a 1-0 road win at St. Louis CITY SC over the weekend, Sounders FC (2-1-0, 6 points) begins its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign this week, traveling to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN). Seattle then returns to MLS play with a road trip to the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, March 15 at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs Nouhou, Alex Roldan, Danny Musovski and Osaze De Rosario to new contracts on March 10, 2026. Nouhou, Roldan and De Rosario are under contract through the 2028-2029 season, with club options for 2029-2030, while Musovski's new deal goes through the 2027-2028 season with a club option for 2028-2029.







