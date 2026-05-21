Sounders FC and Reign FC Honor the Life of Soma Somasegar
Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC today issued the following statement on the passing of Owner Soma Somasegar:
"From everyone at Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Soma Somasegar.
Soma's impact on Seattle reached far beyond the technology industry. Through his leadership, mentorship and generosity, he helped foster innovation, empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the community that he cared about so deeply. His influence can be seen in the countless people and organizations that benefited from his vision and encouragement.
As a member of our club's ownership group, Soma brought thoughtfulness, optimism and a genuine belief in the power of sport to unite people. Soma, his wife Akila and their entire family embraced the Sounders and Reign communities with warmth and purpose, proudly giving their support to our clubs.
We join the broader Seattle community in honoring Soma's extraordinary life and legacy. He will be remembered with gratitude and missed tremendously."
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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