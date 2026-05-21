New York City FC Provides Medical Updates on Midfielder Maxi Moralez and Defender Kevin O'Toole
Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced medical updates for Midfielder Maxi Moralez and Defender Kevin O'Toole.
Midfielder Maxi Moralez will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of the left knee. The Argentine will have surgery at Montefiore Einstein in the coming weeks and will begin rehab immediately after.
Moralez made 15 appearances across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue' scoring one goal and providing nine assists this season.
Defender Kevin O'Toole underwent successful surgery on his groin and abdomen last week. O'Toole will being rehab immediately with the Club medical staff.
This season, the American Defender had one assist across 10 MLS Regular Season matches.
Everyone at the Club wishes Maxi and Kevin all the best in their recovery.
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New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez (left) and defender Kevin O'Toole
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