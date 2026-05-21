FC Cincinnati Host Orlando City SC in Final Match Before Pause for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC meet Saturday, May 23 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match. The English broadcast simulcasts on SiriusXM FC 157.

The Orange and Blue (4-5-5, 17 points) seek to earn three points at home against Orlando City (4-8-2, 14 points) for the first time since 2022. Following Saturday's match, Major League Soccer will pause until mid-July throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. FCC's next MLS match following Saturday comes July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Saturday is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Night at TQL Stadium which celebrates the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the AAPI community. This special evening features performances, cultural storytelling, and partnerships with local AAPI organizations. Visit FCCincinnati.com for more information. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvORL on SATURDAY, MAY 23 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530 | SiriusXM FC 157

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST ORLANDO CITY SC

Saturday marks the 14th all-time meeting between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC. Orlando leads the all-time series, 5-4-4.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

One More Before The Break - FC Cincinnati seek a win Saturday against Orlando City SC to level the club's MLS record this season to 5-5-5 heading into the pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following Saturday's match, it will be nearly two months before the Orange and Blue resume MLS play on Wednesday, July 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Flip The Script - FC Cincinnati have won just once in seven all-time home matches against Orlando City SC, a 1-0 win back in June 2022. The Florida rivals are 2-0-1 in their past three at TQL Stadium. Last season, the Orange and Blue were on the verge of winning at home against Orlando before an Alex Freeman 90'+6 equalizer saved a 1-1 draw for the visiting side.

Coach Wins -With a win Saturday night in his 151st MLS match as coach of FC Cincinnati, Head Coach Pat Noonan would match the MLS post-shootout era record (since 2000) as the fastest coach to reach 75 regular season wins.

Seattle Sounders' Brian Schmetzer is currently the fastest coach to reach 75 wins, doing so also in 151 games.

Scoring A Lot - FC Cincinnati have scored multiple goals in seven consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the club's MLS era (2019-present).

By scoring three goals in San Diego last Saturday, the Orange and Blue surpassed the prior club record of scoring 2+ goals scored in six consecutive games, which included Leagues Cup action in 2023.

The Cincy Native vs His First MLS Side - FC Cincinnati native Kyle Smith in his first season with FC Cincinnati will face his former Orlando City side for the first time. Smith made 216 appearances in seven seasons from 2019-25 with Orlando and was part of the club's 2022 U.S. Open Cup-winning season.

The Kardiac Kids - FC Cincinnati's 11 goals scored from the 75th minute onwards are the most in MLS.

10 of FC Cincinnati's 17 points this season have come in matches in which FC Cincinnati trailed at some point in the match. Three times this season FC Cincinnati have equalized in stoppage time to earn a draw (April 11 at TOR; April 22 at NYC - 2 goals; May 16 at SD). Two other times FC Cincinnati scored a game winner in stoppage time, and in both of those games, Cincinnati were down to 10 men (March 22 vs MTL; May 2 at CHI).

SCOUTING ORLANDO CITY SC

Record: 4-8-2 (14 points)

Standings: 10th, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Martín Perelman (Interim since April 17)

Leading Scorer: 9 - Martín Ojeda

Last Three Matches: 4-1 win vs Atlanta United FC (May 19, U.S. Open Cup) | 1-1 draw vs Atlanta United FC (May 16) | 4-3 win vs Philadelphia Union (May 13)

Orlando comes to Cincinnati this weekend in strong form following a midweek thrashing of Atlanta United FC in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday night. OCSC leapt out to a 4-0 lead in that match and held serve the entire time, closing out with a 4-1 victory and punching their ticket in the semifinals with the victory.

In MLS action, Orlando has also turned their year around of late with victories in three of their last five matches. After just one win in their first seven league matches, Orlando made the switch and parted ways from longtime manager Óscar Pareja, who had managed the club since 2019. In his place, and now in the interim role is Martín Perelman. Perelman had previously been an assistant with Orlando as well as the head coach of Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro.

Leading the Orlando offense is forward Martín Ojeda, who has already scored nine goals this season and is following up a 2025 campaign where the Argentine scored 16 goals in addition to 15 assists.

In the midfield is a collection of veterans for Orlando, with plenty of club experience between them. Braian Ojeda leads the team in minutes played this season, along with Iván Angulo and Eduard Atuesta in the middle. On the right flank of the midfield is Designated Player Marco Pašalić, who was recently selected by Croatia for their 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

Leading the backline is Swedish defender and captain Robin Jansson, who is now in his eighth season with Orlando. A new addition to the squad is Griffin Dorsey, who came to the club this offseason in a trade with Houston Dynamo for over a million dollars in GAM. Dorsey, a right back, has scored twice this season and is one of the more dynamic attacking fullbacks in MLS having scored multiple goals in the last four seasons. He has had, in total, 31 goal contributions in 144 total MLS appearances.

In net for Orlando is another newcomer and another likely national team representative at this summer's World Cup. Maxime Crépeau of Canada joined Orlando this offseason after the last two seasons with Portland Timbers and the two seasons before that with LAFC - where he was key in LAFC's 2022 MLS Cup-winning campaign. Crépeau has made 13 starts this season and made 58 saves.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan

Prematch Press Conference vs Orlando City SC

On the upcoming World Cup break in preparation for Saturday's match

Pat Noonan 00:26"It doesn't change anything. I don't know if it's fully set in that after this game there'll be such a long break, but we've just tried to focus on getting to the break in the best way possible. And results wise, you could say that's not been the case, but we'll try to go into this game the best way possible and then go into the break on a little bit of a high is the hope to perform well in front of our home fans and get a win. So that's the goal."

On the current group heading into the World Cup break and summer window

Pat Noonan 01:36"Attacking wise we're in a good place. Defensively, we need to improve a lot if we want to be a team that's contending. I think that's pretty clear, we're conceding too many chances, too many goals. And what I think the first stretch of the season going into the break has provided us is a chance to now analyze and look at a lot of things with the games, with the data, with all of it to post-break when we go into the second preseason if you will understand what we need to work on, what the focus needs to be, and come out of it to have a better second half of the season and compete for trophies. So yeah, that would that would be my assessment, is I think we have a good idea of pieces that we potentially need to bring in, maybe players that have performed, underperformed, and take all of that into account to make the best decisions possible whether it's personnel or just our play to have a good start to the post-break."

On the positives of the break for getting the group healthy

Pat Noonan 03:20"Yeah health is important. We haven't been afforded consistency in that. Some of it unfortunate, some of it we have to look at and say when anytime you have muscle issues, if there's trends to that, then it's things that we can control in a better way. We need to be healthy, and especially along the backline, that's been the biggest challenge is keeping guys healthy. And sure, we have more experience, we have, you know, some of the higher ages along our backline, but we need to be healthy and that factors into the defending side of things, and performing better and conceding less. But like I said, all of these things have helped inform us how we need to go about the break."

On managing the break for players, particularly younger players Pat Noonan 04:49

"It's individual discussions. Guys are at different points in games played, in development, in what they need going into the break. Some guys need a rest to freshen up, some guys need to continue playing. So we have a plan for the group, and specifically the younger guys to have a break, then have a stretch where they'll get some of the trainings and games with FCC 2, and then potentially a small break before we resume on the 22nd. So there's a plan for all of our guys, and because you're going to have guys that go away because of national team duty, whether it's to a World Cup, whether it's just the competitions that our guys will go to, the friendlies, it's really going to be unique to how everybody gets through it, because you got a handful of guys that, more than a handful, that won't be a part of a national team. You've got the group that we talked about, you've got the group that will go to either the World Cup or just a national team, so there's probably four different groups of schedules, if you will, to help us navigate it with the idea that on the 18th, 19th of June we have a lot of guys that are ready to come into to the second preseason and be ready to go. For the younger guys, it's good for them to continue to get games and having a month off isn't in their best interest."

On Orlando City under interim head coach Martín PerelmanPat Noonan 07:08"Doesn't feel like a different version of them. I think Martín's worked with Ã¯Â¿Â½"scar [Pareja] for a long time, and clearly the personnel hasn't changed on the field, and they have a very talented group. Of course when you have a change, maybe there's new ideas, and you know he has his own tweak on some of their ideas, but I think you see a lot of similar concepts. [We've] seen a couple different things, but whether that's by design or not as far as the change, I can't really speak to that. But it's a very strong team, and one that, with our matchups, is always, I would say, been entertaining and competitive, and with us having to be very strong to deal with all of their threats, because I think I say this a majority of the time when we match up against Orlando, is they compete as well as anybody in the league, they've got leadership on the field, they know how to manage different aspects of the game. Go back to the Miami game, down three, I think it was three-nil in that game, and the fight that that group has to come back and win on the road. You see that all the time with Orlando teams, and so we have to be ready to compete, and we have to understand that if we're focusing on one aspect of the game, where we've been at defensively, and where they're at with their attack, they have some really, really strong players, creative players, good runners, and so good interchanges with how they're using their wing backs and some of the more central players along that front line. That'll be challenging for us."

On Miles Robinson's statusPat Noonan 08:04"Better, he'll be on the field today, which is good, and then it's just day-to-day. We've been probably more cautious just because some of the knocks he's taken and not certainly wanting to bring him off the field at halftime, but I think you know I probably said it a week or two ago, all of our decisions are to make sure that we're doing the best for Miles for our group. On the back end of that is his involvement with the U.S. group, so we're just trying to do the best for his physical being right now, and so maybe that has us being a little bit more cautious with how we're utilizing him day-to-day."

Pat Noonan 08:04"Yeah, if he was on the field for 90, that would have been the norm for us. But, like I said after, this was a minutes restriction, or else one of our best defenders is going to be out on the field. The plan is not to take Miles off the field and manage minutes, that's just where he was at based on an injury."

On if Robinson has proven enough to earn an USMNT spot for the World Cup

Pat Noonan 08:04"I think so. He's been involved with the U.S. team long enough where I think they know what to expect with Miles. He's also somebody that I think if you need to say, 'yeah, we're pushing him,' he can handle that. I know this has been a unique month stretch with a couple of the knocks, and it hasn't been the case with him. So, yes, he can go in and he can help them. It's just a matter of being healthy, and these minor setbacks have probably kept him from 90-minute games, and us seeing the Miles that we've seen for years, but I have no question that in a week's time, when we get through this Orlando game and this weekend and then they make their decisions, that Miles being apart of that is a situation where he can go and help them. I don't have any question, concern about that. But hopefully for him he's a part of that group."

On the importance of Robinson making the World Cup given the club's investment Pat Noonan 08:50"I don't think the, you know, the roster designation makes it more or less a part of the conversation of he should or shouldn't. That's so unique to the national teams and the depth that you have at certain positions, what they value, what they need, how those players are in camp, there's so much that goes into it. So I don't look at where he falls in the roster to he has to be a part of it. Are you good enough, or are you not good enough? And for me, he's good enough. He's good enough to have the tag he has, he's good enough to be a part of the national team. It's as simple as that, and, like I said, I hope he's a part of that group."

On Orlando City Pat Noonan 14:17"Yeah, it's where the running is taking place, where interchanges are happening, so a lot of that is pressure, no pressure to the ball. If you're stepping up, are you given less time and space for players on the ball to recognize the interchanges to move in behind pressure. If we're dropped off, I think those movements can become more challenging. You have to be communicating, you have to pass on runners at times, or else they'll pull you out of your structure, and you know, for me, that's not ideal in how we want to defend against their setup. So communication becomes key, passing on runners when it's possible, pressure to the ball is always an important factor in being able to deal with those interchanges and a lot of moving parts. So those are some of the things that we have and will address, but like it goes back to what I said about them competing well, they run. Typically teams that run and are active are tough to play against for different reasons. But for me it's the attacking interchanges, the strengths that they have along their front line. And it's not to take away anything from the guys getting them the ball, because they have good passers, good composure along the back, you know, the two holding players working very closely, very well together. So, how we pressure will be important, and that'll dictate how we deal with things that are going on behind that initial press."

On FC Cincinnati's league-leading set piece goals Pat Noonan 16:36"More time, it's been more a part of the conversation. It was one of the big talking points and areas to address, along with how we can be more effective and more dangerous in our attack. And so I credit the coaching staff, the analysts for the work that they've been putting into the design, the consistency in the design, so it's more clear for the players. I think at times we maybe got too creative with some of the ideas previously and then that was a lot for players to take on, along with all the other information you give them. And then the work that goes on the field and in meeting spaces. Just a lot more attention being put to an area that wasn't up to par, and it's nice to see that it's paying off in the form of chance creation and goals."

On Andrei Chirila Pat Noonan 17:45"He's back today."

Pat Noonan 17:48"He's cleared. Yeah ... He cleared it basically last night or yesterday to be available for today."

On Teenage Hadebe Pat Noonan 18:06"Teenage won't be available. That timeline best case was he's a part of the last couple days, but that wasn't the case, so he's probably early next week, and if we were playing a game next weekend, he'd probably be available for that."

On Alvas Powell Pat Noonan 18:28"Alvas is back as well."

On Nick Hagglund Pat Noonan 18:31"Nick's okay. He had an extra recovery day. He had taken a knock, but he was ... he was available yesterday. So he was a part of the training group yesterday, but Tuesday he got the extra day."

On Pavel Bucha named to Czechia's preliminary roster and one last match for World Cup hopefuls Pat Noonan 19:13"It's tricky, because I think everybody's holding their breath a little bit. For one, 'am I going to be a part of the 30 man?' In that case it was 29 man, and then for trying to make that final squad, and then health, and I think on both sides it's 'can we get through this last game in a healthy way and have each team have their players available that have been part of the national teams and in the conversation for going to a World Cup?' So for Pavel to be in that 29-man is credit to the consistency that he's had with our group, and obviously this year in particular, the production, the things that we've been asking, I think the versatility of being inside, playing on the flank, I hope has helped him. Because now I think their group maybe sees that they can utilize him in a different way with the success he's had for us in the wider position. But for him, Bryan, Miles, and Roman was a part of the conversation too, you hope that they have a good performance to finish out, you know, this first half of the season, if you will, and be a part of those national teams because that would be a great honor and a great achievement for all of them. So hopefully we have good performances, we get through it, and all of them can be representing FCC at the World Cup."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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