FC Cincinnati Can't Hold off Messi, Inter Miami CF

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati fell to Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium Wednesday night, 5-3. Cincinnati (4-4-5, 16 points) travel to San Diego FC on Saturday, May 16, for a Western Conference tilt.

Following a 24th minute goal for Miami, Kévin Denkey's 41st minute penalty kick leveled the score headed into the halftime break. Cincinnati went ahead twice in the second half, with a 49th minute goal from Pavel Bucha answered six minutes later and a 64th minute goal from Evander. Miami scored the final three goals to give the match its final scoreline.

FC Cincinnati return to action Saturday, May 16 at San Diego FC. Kickoff for the first matchup in club history between the sides is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from California.

FCC are back at TQL Stadium next Saturday, May 23 against Orlando City SC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

GAME NOTES

- Kévin Denkey scored his 30th career goal for FC Cincinnati.

- Evander recorded his 50th career goal contribution for FC Cincinnati Wednesday, becoming the third player in club history to reach the milestone (Acosta, Vazquez).

- Denkey set a career-high two assists and his three goal contributions (1 G, 2 A) matched a career high (3/12 vs TIG - 2 G, 1 A).

- With his 49th minute goal, Pavel Bucha scored his 15th goal for FC Cincinnati, becoming the sixth player in the club's all-time history with 15+ Goals and 15+ Assists for the club (Acosta, Vazquez, Barreal, Evander, Ledesma).

- Evander scored in his third consecutive match for FC Cincinnati.

- FC Cincinnati are 5-for-5 in MLS play this season from the penalty spot, the most converted penalties in the league this season.

- Miles Robinson surpassed 5,000 career MLS minutes played for FC Cincinnati and 15,000 career MLS minutes.

- Wednesday marked the sixth sellout of TQL Stadium this season.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF Date: May 13, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 59 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 1-2-3

MIA: 1-4-5

CIN - Kévin Denkey - PK 41', Pavel Bucha (Ramirez, Denkey) 49', Evander (Denkey, Echenique) 64'

MIA - Lionel Messi 24', Lionel Messi (De Paul, Suárez) 55', Mateo Silvetti (Messi, De Paul) 79', Germán Berterame 84', Own Goal - Celentano 89'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez, Miles Robinson (Nick Hagglund 73'), Matt Miazga (Andrei Chirila 73', Ayoub Lajhar 87'), Kyle Smith, Pavel Bucha (Tom Barlow 87'), Samuel Gidi (Ender Echenique 60'), Gerardo Valenzuela, Evander (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Obinna Nwobodo 72'), Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Tah Brian Anunga, Ayoub Jabbari

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

MIA: Dayne St. Clair, Sergio Reguilón (David Ruiz 65'), Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Ian Fray, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suárez (Mateo Silvetti 76'), Germán Berterame

Substitutes not used: Rocco Rios-Novo, Facundo Mura, David Ayala, Maximiliano Falcon, Daniel Pinter, Preston Plambeck, Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda

Head Coach: Guillermo Hoyos

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/MIA

Shots: 10 / 17

Shots on Goal: 3 / 6

Saves: 1 / 0

Corner Kicks: 1 / 8

Fouls: 18 / 11

Offside: 1 / 1

Possession: 50.6 / 49.4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Ian Fray (Yellow Card) 38' MIA - Gonzalo Luján (Yellow Card) 40' CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (Yellow Card) 76' MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 77' CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 90'+4a

OFFICIALS

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Ast. Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveria VAR: Armando Villarreal AVAR: Brian Marshall







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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