FC Cincinnati Can't Hold off Messi, Inter Miami CF
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati fell to Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium Wednesday night, 5-3. Cincinnati (4-4-5, 16 points) travel to San Diego FC on Saturday, May 16, for a Western Conference tilt.
Following a 24th minute goal for Miami, Kévin Denkey's 41st minute penalty kick leveled the score headed into the halftime break. Cincinnati went ahead twice in the second half, with a 49th minute goal from Pavel Bucha answered six minutes later and a 64th minute goal from Evander. Miami scored the final three goals to give the match its final scoreline.
FC Cincinnati return to action Saturday, May 16 at San Diego FC. Kickoff for the first matchup in club history between the sides is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from California.
FCC are back at TQL Stadium next Saturday, May 23 against Orlando City SC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
GAME NOTES
- Kévin Denkey scored his 30th career goal for FC Cincinnati.
- Evander recorded his 50th career goal contribution for FC Cincinnati Wednesday, becoming the third player in club history to reach the milestone (Acosta, Vazquez).
- Denkey set a career-high two assists and his three goal contributions (1 G, 2 A) matched a career high (3/12 vs TIG - 2 G, 1 A).
- With his 49th minute goal, Pavel Bucha scored his 15th goal for FC Cincinnati, becoming the sixth player in the club's all-time history with 15+ Goals and 15+ Assists for the club (Acosta, Vazquez, Barreal, Evander, Ledesma).
- Evander scored in his third consecutive match for FC Cincinnati.
- FC Cincinnati are 5-for-5 in MLS play this season from the penalty spot, the most converted penalties in the league this season.
- Miles Robinson surpassed 5,000 career MLS minutes played for FC Cincinnati and 15,000 career MLS minutes.
- Wednesday marked the sixth sellout of TQL Stadium this season.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF Date: May 13, 2026
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET
Weather: 59 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 1-2-3
MIA: 1-4-5
CIN - Kévin Denkey - PK 41', Pavel Bucha (Ramirez, Denkey) 49', Evander (Denkey, Echenique) 64'
MIA - Lionel Messi 24', Lionel Messi (De Paul, Suárez) 55', Mateo Silvetti (Messi, De Paul) 79', Germán Berterame 84', Own Goal - Celentano 89'
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez, Miles Robinson (Nick Hagglund 73'), Matt Miazga (Andrei Chirila 73', Ayoub Lajhar 87'), Kyle Smith, Pavel Bucha (Tom Barlow 87'), Samuel Gidi (Ender Echenique 60'), Gerardo Valenzuela, Evander (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Obinna Nwobodo 72'), Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Tah Brian Anunga, Ayoub Jabbari
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
MIA: Dayne St. Clair, Sergio Reguilón (David Ruiz 65'), Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Ian Fray, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suárez (Mateo Silvetti 76'), Germán Berterame
Substitutes not used: Rocco Rios-Novo, Facundo Mura, David Ayala, Maximiliano Falcon, Daniel Pinter, Preston Plambeck, Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda
Head Coach: Guillermo Hoyos
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/MIA
Shots: 10 / 17
Shots on Goal: 3 / 6
Saves: 1 / 0
Corner Kicks: 1 / 8
Fouls: 18 / 11
Offside: 1 / 1
Possession: 50.6 / 49.4
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIA - Ian Fray (Yellow Card) 38' MIA - Gonzalo Luján (Yellow Card) 40' CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (Yellow Card) 76' MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 77' CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 90'+4a
OFFICIALS
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
Ast. Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveria VAR: Armando Villarreal AVAR: Brian Marshall
Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026
- Orlando City SC Defeats Philadelphia Union 4-3 at Home - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 3-5 Comeback Win at FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Lose 3-1 against Chicago Fire FC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Ninth Straight to Spark 3-1 Comeback Victory at D.C. United - Chicago Fire FC
- Injury Update: Tadeo Allende - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Battle Back in 2-2 Draw on the Road against CF MontrÉal - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Lose Showdown with Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Can't Hold off Messi, Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- Navarro Goal, Hansen Shutout Earn Rapids Crucial Points in Minnesota - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC Shuts out New England 3-0 for 100th Win All-Time - Nashville SC
- Orlando City Takes Scorefest against Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- CLTFC splits season series against NYCFC - Charlotte FC
- Fernández Mercau Goal Lifts New York City FC - New York City FC
- Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC 0 - 1 New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Place Forward João Klauss on Injured List - LA Galaxy
- Finn Surman Selected to the New Zealand Men's National Team for Fifa World Cup 26™ - Portland Timbers
- James Rodríguez to Join Colombian National Team Camp - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Faces the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Whitecaps FC to Host TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal First Leg on Wednesday, July 8 at Swangard Stadium - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville SC Named Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 'Professional Team of the Year' - Nashville SC
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Unveil Seattle Soccer Celebration, Powered by Lenovo - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Launches Four Original Series to Showcase Player and Club Storytelling Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup - MLS
- Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - D.C. United
- Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - Chicago Fire FC
- Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - MLS
- Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team - St. Louis City SC
- Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - Atlanta United FC
- Voting Kicks off Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose Earthquakes, Major League Soccer Announce Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - San Jose Earthquakes
- Vote Loons: Voting Opens Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chiime - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Preston Plambeck - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo Academy Players Named to U.S. U-15 Boys' National Team Roster for International Tournament - Houston Dynamo FC
- McDonald's and Chicago Fire FC Announce Landmark Stadium Naming Rights Partnership: McDonald's Park to Open in 2028 as a New Destination for Socce - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Can't Hold off Messi, Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Host Midweek Battle against Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati Draw 2-2
- FC Cincinnati Sign Ayoub Lajhar to First-Team Contract
- FC Cincinnati Head South for Saturday Night Match at Charlotte FC