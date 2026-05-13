MLS Launches Four Original Series to Showcase Player and Club Storytelling Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK, N.Y. - In one of the most historic soccer years in North America, Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced an expansive content strategy and distribution network designed to showcase player and club storytelling ahead of and throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MLS' content will include the launch of four original content series, spanning 40 stories, resulting in over 400 pieces across a comprehensive distribution network spanning premium streaming partners, including Amazon, Apple TV, FOX, and Tubi, with additional distribution partners to be announced on a later date. These original series will also feature on MLS channels.

MLS will further spotlight players with platform-specific content across MLS' You Tube, TikTok, X, IG, accounts, MLSsoccer.com, and club digital and social channels. This short form custom content will be tied to key tournament moments, including real-time reactions, match coverage, celebrations, and elevated social creativity including illustrations and animations. Distribution of both the short form and original features will have a focus on YouTube's tournament programming slate, bolstering the League's long-standing YouTube partnership.

The original feature initiative pairs universal soccer narratives with deeply localized club storytelling, shining a spotlight on rising stars and hometown heroes across MLS markets. A record number of more than 40 MLS players are expected to represent their countries on the world's biggest stage this summer. The four original franchises will bring fans closer to MLS players than ever before, highlighting them as both tournament participants and community ambassadors, including global football icons Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and LAFC forward Son Heung-Min. It will also feature U.S. and Canadian Men's National Team players, including Matt Freese of New York City FC and Dayne St. Clair of Inter Miami CF, along with international standouts such as Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez of Minnesota United FC and Miguel Almiron of Atlanta United FC and Paraguay, among others.

Series Overview & Distribution

Cup Dreams: Premieres exclusively on May 14, across Amazon Video (Echo Show devices, Fire TV, and Prime Video) during its initial window, followed by distribution additional availability after Amazon's exclusive window. This new original content series distribution expands MLS' and Amazon's highlight distribution deal.

Cup Reflections: The original docuseries captures the emotional and impactful stories of players and their journeys toward the series. The series will showcase untold stories and surprise reactions as players unbox mementos and reflect on how those items inspired their journeys. The series will feature 11 episodes and will stream on Apple TV, Alexa Devices, Fire TV, Prime Video, Tubi, FOX, and MLS-owned channels. The series will be further driven by 433, a must-watch social channel for soccer fans, featuring short-form content leading up to and during the summer.

National Anthems: Profiling and exploring the identity and cultural DNA of national teams, told through the perspectives of MLS players and their supporters. National Anthems will feature nine episodes and will be available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Prime Video, Tubi, FOX, and MLS owned channels, exploring the intersection of fans, club, and country. The series will premiere in May and runs through the tournament.

Breakaway: A cinematic, behind-the-scenes series providing unprecedented access to players on the verge of the tournament. Breakaway will capture the dedication, challenges, and triumphs that define their journey. In its fourth season, the eight-episode series will be distributed across Fire TV, Prime Video, Tubi, FOX, and MLS-owned platforms beginning in May and continuing through the tournament and the return of the MLS season.

"The FIFA World Cup is a massive opportunity for MLS to share the stories that make us the fastest growing league in the world" said Seth Bacon, Executive Vice President of Media, MLS. "We're not just creating content, we're showcasing the players, their communities, and the powerful journeys that connect fans to the beautiful game. Our fans will get closer than ever to the stories behind the League and the people shaping its future."

MLS will also be featured in more than a dozen soccer documentary projects premiering throughout 2026 across a broad range of platforms, including premium streaming services, social media, and linear television. Leading international and domestic broadcasters and streaming platforms have partnered closely with MLS, drawing from decades of archival footage and gaining unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to league personnel and matchdays. Content featuring MLS footage will appear in feature content by 10 official international tournament rights holders. Collectively, these projects will spotlight MLS's pivotal role in the growth of the beautiful game in the United States and the league's expanding influence within the global soccer ecosystem.

All MLS matches and original programming are available on Apple TV, with additional selected content from these series featured across MLS Productions broadcasts on the platform, further extending their reach to fans around the world.

To top off MLS' expansive content strategy, additional content highlighting players called up to their national teams will be leveraged across paid digital media, out-of-home placements, athlete, club and League channels, and MLSsoccer.com. Episodes will be timed to coincide with key matchups and tentpole moments throughout the tournament.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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