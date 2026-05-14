Nashville SC Shuts out New England 3-0 for 100th Win All-Time
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Eastern Conference leading Nashville Soccer Club won its 100th match all-time across all competitions and extended its MLS unbeaten streak to six with its 3-0 win over the New England Revolution Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. The Boys in Gold handed the Revs their first loss in seven MLS home matches this season and are the only team not to lose in Foxborough in 2026.
Nashville took a 2-0 first-half lead behind Bryan Acosta's first NSC goal from Cristian Espinoza and Warren Madrigal's third tally in his last two matches. Acosta added his second, again from Espinoza, in the 74th minute and Brian Schwake made two saves for his sixth shutout in 12 MLS starts this season.
Witnessing history: Nashville SC's 100th win since joining MLS in 2020 spans five competitions: MLS regular season, MLS playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2025 Champion), Leagues Cup (2023 Finalist) and the Concacaf Champions Cup (2025 Semifinalist).
They're tops: With its win Wednesday at Foxborough, Nashville SC remains atop MLS's Eastern Conference at 8W-1L-3D and 27 points and extended its MLS unbeaten streak to six at 4W-0L-2D.
Next up: Nashville SC will conclude a stretch of three matches in eight days when it hosts LAFC at GEODIS Park at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 17 for Military Appreciation Night presented by CAT Financial in its MLS Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire debut.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
is in first place in the Eastern Conference at 8W-1L-3D and 27 points
is unbeaten in 17 of 20 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)
is 11W-3L-6D across all competitions this season
is 4W-1L-2D on the road in MLS this season
is outscoring opponents 8-2 on the road in MLS this season
is outscoring opponents 26-8 in MLS and 35-11 across all competitions this season
is unbeaten in four-straight vs. the New England Revolution (3W-0L-1D)
is 5W-3L-5D all-time vs. the Revolution (MLS, Leagues Cup)
Bryan Acosta
scored his first two Nashville SC goals
earned Man of the Match honors
Cristian Espinoza recorded his team-leading sixth and seventh MLS assists of the season
Warren Madrigal scored his fifth MLS goal of the season and his third in two matches
Brian Schwake made two saves for his sixth MLS shutout in 12 starts this season
Sam Surridge did not dress due to a back injury
Eddi Tagseth did not dress due to a lower body injury
Patrick Yazbek did not dress due to a quad injury
Box score:
Nashville SC (8W-1L-3D) vs. New England Revolution (7W-4L-1D)
May 13, 2026 - Gillette Stadium
Final score:
NSH: 3
NE: 0
Scoring Summary:
NSH: Bryan Acosta (A: Cristian Espinoza) 34'
NSH: Warren Madrigal 41'
NSH: Bryan Acosta (A: Cristian Espinoza) 74'
Discipline:
NSH: Andy Najar (Caution) 23'
NSH: Matthew Corcoran (Caution) 40'
NE: Brooklyn Raines (Caution) 56'
NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 83'
NE: Alhassan Yusuf (Caution) 90'
Lineups:
NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting (Josh Bauer 86'), Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar (Dan Lovitz 50'); Bryan Acosta, Matthew Corcoran (Charles-Emile Brunet 76'), Ahmed Qasem (Alex Muyl 76'); Hany Mukhtar (C) (Woobens Pacius 85'), Warren Madrigal, Cristian Espinoza
Substitutes: Joe Willis, Jack Maher, Shak Mohammed, Jordan Knight
NE starters: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Will Sands; Matthew Polster (Diego Fagundez 69'), Carles Gil (C) (Erick Klein 85'), Brooklyn Raines (Jackson Yueill 85'), Alhassan Yusuf, Griffin Yow (Malcom Fry 78'), Dor Turgeman (Marcos Zambrano 78')
Substitutes: Donovan Parisian, Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell
Match officials:
Referee: Sergii Demianchuk
AR1: Cory Richardson
AR2: Mike Nickerson
4TH: Ismail Elfath
VAR: Fotis Bazakos
AVAR: Karsten Gillwald
Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy
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