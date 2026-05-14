Timbers Battle Back in 2-2 Draw on the Road against CF MontrÉal
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
MONTRÉAL - The Portland Timbers battled in a 2-2 draw on the road at CF Montréal on Wednesday night at Stade Saputo. The Timbers fought back from deficits in each half, with Kevin Kelsy's 21st minute strike cancelling the hosts' early 11th minute lead and Cole Bassett's 77th minute hustle effort leveling it back up after Montréal took a late first half lead in the 45th minute. Portland will next face current MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF in four days at Nu Stadium on Sunday, May 17.
Back-to-Back Providers
Kevin Kelsy and Cole Bassett both scored in back-to-back games, each equalizing the result for Portland against CF Montréal. It marked Kelsy's team-leading fifth goal of the season. Notably, the Venezuelan has scored five goals in his last six appearances. Cole Bassett scored his second goal for the club in as many games after starting in his eighth match for the Timbers at Stade Saputo. It marked his first consecutive scoring performance since July of 2024. Kristoffer Velde provided back-to-back assists in a game, reaching a team-leading three assists in the season (tied with Cole Bassett and Kevin Kelsy). It marked the second back-to-back goal contribution performance for the Norwegian in 2026. Notably, all three players on the scoreboard for Portland lead the team in goal contributions this season: Kevin Kelsy, 8 (5g, 3a), Kristoffer Velde, 7 (4g, 3a) and Cole Bassett, 5 (2g, 3a).
Goal-Scoring Plays
MTL - Daniel Ríos (Matty Longstaff), 11th minute: After receiving a short pass from Matty Longstaff just outside the top of the 18-yard box, Daniel Ríos took one touch to set himself up and fired a right-footed shot into the far upper 90 from outside the box.
POR - Kevin Kelsy (Kristoffer Velde, David Da Costa), 21st minute: Following a cleared corner kick, David Da Costa played the ball out to the left wing for Kristoffer Velde, who sent a mid-height dipping cross to the near post. An on-running Kevin Kelsy buried the right-footed volley into the back of the net.
MTL - Wikelman Carmona (Matty Longstaff, Daniel Ríos), 45th minute: Wikelman Carmona received a long through-ball from beyond midfield down the center of the pitch and slotted a left footed shot inside the near post.
POR - Cole Bassett, 77th minute: Cole Bassett chased down his own rebounded shot from outside the box off the left post and buried the equalizer from just outside the six-yard box with a high right-footed shot.
Notes
The Portland Timbers are 4-6-2 (14pts) following tonight's result in Montréal.
Today's match was the first of two road games in a five-day span for Portland.
The Timbers earned their first road draw of the 2026 campaign, coming from behind twice to equalize.
Notably, Portland has recorded a result in three of their last four games (2-1-1), outscoring opponents 10-5 over that span.
Kevin Kelsy scored in a second-straight match.
It marked Kelsy's team-leading fifth goal of the season.
Notably, the Venezuelan has scored five goals in his last six appearances.
Cole Bassett scored his second goal for Portland.
Notably, Bassett scored in back-to-back games for the Timbers.
It marked Bassett's first consecutive scoring performance since July 20, 2024
Kristoffer Velde recorded an assist in consecutive games.
It marks Velde's third assist of the season, placing him in a three-way tie with Bassett and Kelsy for the club lead in the category.
All three players on the scoreboard tonight for Portland lead the team in goal contributions this season: Kevin Kelsy, 8 (5g, 3a), Kristoffer Velde, 7 (4g, 3a) and Cole Bassett, 5 (2g, 3a).
Next Game
The Timbers continue on the road and head south to Florida for a match with Inter Miami CF on Sunday, May 17. Kickoff from Nu Stadium is set for 3 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (4-6-2, 14pts) vs. CF Montréal (4-7-1, 13pts)
May 13, 2026 - Stade Saputo (Montréal, Quebec)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 1 1 2
CF Montréal 2 0 2
Scoring Summary:
MTL: Rios (Longstaff), 11
POR: Kelsy (Velde, Da Costa), 21
MTL: Carmona (Longstaff, Ríos), 45
POR: Bassett, 77
Misconduct Summary:
MTL: Neal (caution), 68
MTL: Owusu (caution), 77
MTL: Longstaff (caution), 81
POR: Bassett (Caution), 83
MTL: Ríos (caution), 90+3
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman Š, D K. Miller, D Fory (Smith, 59), M Bassett, M Caicedo (M Chara Š, 9), F Aravena (Antony, 56), F Da Costa, F Velde, F Kelsy (Mora, 82)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, D Mosquera, M Ortiz, F Lassiter
TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Aravena, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 6 (K. Miller, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES: 6
MTL: GK Gillier, D Petrasso, D Neal, D Vera, D Thorhallsson (Bugaj, 88), D Logstaff Š, M Loturi, M Escobar (Piette, 35), F Streit (Opoku, 88), F Carmona (Jaime, 68), F Rios (Owusu, 68)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Breza, D Craig, D Morales, M Amaya
TOTAL SHOTS: 22 (three players tied, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Ríos, 2); FOULS: 18 (Neal, 5); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant Referees: Nick Balcer, Twayne Anderson
Fourth Official: Renzo Villanueva
VAR: Shawn Tehini
Attendance: 12,281
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
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