Nashville SC Named Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 'Professional Team of the Year'

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame announced today that Nashville SC has been named the state's 2026 'Professional Team of the Year' for its historic 2025 season. The Hall will formally present its top honors at its 2026 Banquet, presented by the Tennessee Titans, on July 11 at the Omni Nashville Downtown.

"This year's Achievement Award honorees reflect the very best of Tennessee's rich sports tradition - from legends who've inspired generations to rising stars making their mark on the national stage," said Harold Graeter, Chairman of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame's Board of Directors. "We are proud to honor these individuals and teams whose dedication, excellence, and impact represent what the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame stands for."

In addition to becoming the first major professional sports team in Tennessee history to win a championship with its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title and qualifying for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, Nashville SC set multiple club records in 2025 including:

The most single season wins in Nashville SC history (22)

The most single season MLS wins in Nashville SC history (17)

The longest unbeaten streaks in Nashville SC history (15 all competitions, 12 MLS)

The most single season home wins in Nashville SC history (15)

The most single season goals in Nashville SC history (75)

The most MLS All-Stars in Nashville SC history with three (Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar, Sam Surridge)

The 'Professional Team of the Year' award is the third Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Achievement Award in Nashville SC history, joining principal owner John Ingram's 2022 'Tennessean of the Year' recognition and Hany Mukhtar's 2023 'Professional Player of the Year' honors.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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