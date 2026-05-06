Nashville SC Ends Historic Concacaf Champions Cup Run

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







MONTERREY, Mexico - After reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Round for the first time in club history, Nashville SC exited the tournament Tuesday night with a 1-0 loss at Tigres UANL, falling 2-0 on aggregate in the home-away series.

Nashville SC's Concacaf Champions Cup post-match media availability footage can be found here

Back to business: Nashville SC remains atop MLS' Eastern Conference as it returns to league play this weekend to begin a stretch of three matches in eight days. The Boys in Gold are averaging one fixture every four days in 2026 across all competitions, posting a 7W-1L-2D record through 10 MLS matches this season.

Next up: Nashville SC will seek to extend its MLS unbeaten streak to five matches on Saturday, May 9 when it hosts D.C. United at GEODIS Park at 8:15 p.m. CT for Eddi Tagseth Bobblehead Night presented by GEODIS.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 5W-3L-4D all-time in the Concacaf Champions Cup

is 10W-3L-5D across all competitions this season (MLS, Champions Cup)

Sam Surridge did not dress due to a back injury

Eddi Tagseth did not dress due to a lower body injury

Patrick Yazbek was injured during warm-ups and did not play

Maxwell Woledzi led the match with 95% passing accuracy (minimum 50 passes completed)

Box score:

Nashville SC (3W-2L-3D in Concacaf Champions Cup) vs. Tigres UANL (5W-2L-1D in Concacaf Champions Cup)

May 5, 2026 - Estadio Universitario

Final score:

NSH: 0

TIG: 1

Scoring Summary:

TIG: Juan Brunetta (A: Angel Correa) 68'

Discipline:

NSH: Warren Madrigal (Caution) 33'

TIG: Jesus Angulo (Caution) 36'

TIG: Bench (Caution) 39'

NSH: Jeisson Palacios (Caution) 76'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar (Dan Lovitz 78'); Bryan Acosta (Shak Mohammed 69'), Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl (Woobens Pacius 58'); Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar (C), Warren Madrigal (Ahmed Qasem 69')

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Xavier Valdez, Jack Maher, Charles-Emile Brunet, Thomas Williams, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight

TIG starters: Nahuel Guzman; Francisco Reyes, Jesus Garza, Jesus Angulo; Cesar Araujo, Angel Correa, Fernando Gorriaran (C) (Juan Vigon 14'), Juan Brunetta (Rafael Guerrero 82'), Romulo; Rodrigo Aguirre (Diego Lainez 64'), Marcelo Flores (Diego Sanchez 46')

Substitutes: Juan Carrera, Felipe Rodriguez, Marco Farfan, Juan Purata, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Vladimir Lorana

Match officials:

Referee: Mario Escobar

AR1: Luis Ventura

AR2: Humberto Panjoj

4TH: Julio Luna

VAR: Diego Ojer

AVAR: Dilia Bradley

Weather: 90 degrees and clear skies







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

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