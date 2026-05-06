HEADFIRST Launches "The Pressure Lab," A New Podcast for Young Athletes Hosted by Keith Wilford

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union Foundation today announced the launch of The Pressure Lab, a new weekly podcast hosted by nationally recognized educator and counselor, Keith Wilford. Developed through the Foundation's HEADFIRST mental fitness initiative, the show features direct, expert-led conversations on the mental and emotional demands of competitive sport for young athletes, and the parents and coaches who support them. The Pressure Lab is now available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms. Independence Blue Cross serves as the presenting partner of HEADFIRST.

"Young athletes are under more pressure than ever, and most have never been given the tools to manage it," said Wilford. "This podcast is that training. We go into the hard moments, talk about them honestly, and come away with something real and usable."

Wilford brings extensive experience to the role as a mental health and wellness educator at YSC Academy and founder of The Wilford Movement. A Widener University All-American athlete with a master's degree in counseling education, his background spans coaching and counseling roles at several leading academic and athletic institutions, giving him firsthand insight into the pressures facing today's youth athletes.

"The Pressure Lab is a natural next step for HEADFIRST," said Alyssa Radu, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Union Foundation. "Since 2023, we've been working directly with young athletes on mental fitness. This podcast expands that impact and brings those conversations to a broader audience. The show will encourage young athletes and their families to talk about the mental side of sport, and Keith is the right voice to lead it."

"Through this podcast, we're creating a platform that goes beyond the game to support the whole athlete," said Tim McDermott, President of the Philadelphia Union, Foundation Board Member, and HEADFIRST Committee Member. "The curated group of voices provides access to real conversations and experiences that help normalize discussions around confidence, identity, and resilience, giving young athletes the tools they need to succeed both on and off the field." Top of FormBottom of Form

The launch of The Pressure Lab builds on the momentum of HEADFIRST, a Philadelphia Union Foundation initiative, which has reached more than 30,500 youth athletes across the region through programming, curriculum, and partnerships, including Independence Blue Cross and PCOM. The podcast is produced in partnership with MODHealth.

The first two episodes featuring Philadelphia Union legend Sébastien Le Toux and two-time Olympian and World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd are now available to watch and listen at the links below.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

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