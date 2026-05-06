Bestselling Author Ana Huang Joins LA Galaxy for Special Pre-Match Conversation on August 19

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announced today a special crossover event with #1 New York Times bestselling author Ana Huang, bringing the excitement of professional soccer together with the irresistible pull of contemporary romance on Wednesday, August 19, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ahead of LA Galaxy's match against the San Jose Earthquakes, Galaxy fans and readers alike are invited to an exclusive pre-match conversation with Huang inside the Tennis Stadium. Moderated by LA Galaxy Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Impact Jamie Alvarez, the discussion will explore storytelling, obsession, ambition, and the magnetic drama that fuels both professional athletes and the fictional heroes who capture readers' hearts in Huang's Gods of the Game series.

"The Gods of the Game series is about passion, pressure, and performance, all the same forces that drive a real matchday," said Ana Huang. "I'm thrilled to join the LA Galaxy and celebrate the stories that unfold both on and off the pitch."

Each ticket to the event includes a signed event exclusive edition of Huang's novel The Striker, a sports romance centered on fictional soccer icon Asher Donovan, a largerthanlife star navigating fame, pressure, and the fine line between glory and vulnerability. Much like matchday at Dignity Health Sports Park, The Striker puts a global spotlight on what it takes to perform when everything and everyone is watching.

Following the conversation, fans will enjoy a meet-and-greet with Huang before heading into the stadium for the LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes matchup at 7:30pm PT (Apple TV, FS1). The experience seamlessly blends literature and live sport into a oneofakind night that celebrates storytelling, spectacle, and the beautiful game.

A leading voice in contemporary romance and a BookTok phenomenon, Huang has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, with her novels translated into 34 languages. Her breakout Twisted series has garnered over two billion views on TikTok and is currently in development for television at Netflix.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT for just $45 per person. Fans are encouraged to purchase early as spots are limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/AnaHuangxLAGalaxy.







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