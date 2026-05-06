Midfielder Héctor Herrera and Defender Erik Sviatchenko Named to 2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for the Round of 16

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera and defender Erik Sviatchenko were named to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for the Round of 16, U.S. Soccer announced today.

The selections mark the second time this tournament that a Dynamo player has earned Team of the Round honors, following striker Nick Markanich's recognition in the Round of 32.

The Dynamo advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals after defeating USL Championship side Louisville City FC 2-1 in extra time at Shell Energy Stadium on April 29. The match was highlighted by an 89th minute equalizer from Sviatchenko, an extra time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce and two assists from Herrera.

Notably, the last time the Dynamo advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, they went on to lift the trophy, in 2023.

Houston equalized in the 89th minute with a terrific curling ball from Herrera that found Sviatchenko at the back post. The Danish defender dove to connect with a header that slipped past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Collin Haus, forcing extra time.

Ponce then sealed the game in the 101st minute, firing home on a quick turn at the top of the box after a great low feed from Herrera to give La Naranja the lead in the extra frame.

With the victory, Houston will now travel to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances, the Dynamo would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at home) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in mid-September.

The Dynamo continue MLS play with a Sunday Night Soccer matchup versus LAFC on May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

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