Orlando City Soccer Celebration Presented by Verizon to Take over Pointe Orlando this Summer

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC today unveiled its plans to host the Orlando City Soccer Celebration presented by Verizon, a large-scale, festival-style fan experience that will transform Pointe Orlando into the ultimate soccer destination in Central Florida during the world's biggest sporting event this summer.

Running from June 11 through July 19, the Orlando City Soccer Celebration presented by Verizon will show live viewings of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, along with an immersive fan experience featuring live music and entertainment, global food and beverage offerings, appearances from Orlando City players, club legends and the team mascot and an official pop-up store.

"This summer is a historic moment for the game in the United States, and we wanted to create an experience that matches that global energy while staying true to our city and our club," said Pedro Araujo, Orlando City SC Chief Marketing Officer. "The Orlando City Soccer Celebration will be a vibrant, immersive destination where fans from around the world can come together to celebrate the sport, the culture and the spirit of soccer, right in the heart of Orlando."

Throughout the tournament, Sports & Social - Live! at Pointe Orlando, located on the venue's second floor, will serve as the primary always-on hub for live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches throughout the tournament. A minimum of five larger-scale events will also take place in Pointe Orlando's outdoor plazas with live entertainment, interactive areas, giveaways and more along with marquee match viewings.

Marquee Event Dates & Matches:

Friday, June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia - 3 p.m. ET

USA vs. Paraguay - 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13

Brazil vs. Morocco - 6 p.m. ET

Friday, June 19

USA vs. Australia - 3 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs. England - 5 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Ghana - 5 p.m. ET

Colombia vs. Portugal - 7:30 p.m. ET

Jordan vs. Argentina - 10:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final - 3 p.m. ET In addition to the five marquee events, Sports & Social - Live! at Pointe Orlando will host dedicated "Decision Days" on June 24 and June 25, offering fans an elevated viewing experience for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final group stage matches featuring Brazil and the United States.

Full programming details will be announced closer to event dates. The Orlando City Soccer Celebration and corresponding events are free to attend by RSVP'ing at OrlandoCitySC.com/SoccerCelebration.

Located on 17 acres in the heart of Orlando's Convention District, Pointe Orlando is a premier open-air entertainment destination featuring more than 20 restaurants, bars, lounges and entertainment concepts across three main plazas, as well as offering over 2,500 parking spaces on site.

The Orlando City Soccer Celebration is presented by Verizon and supported by Inter, Orlando Health Miller's Ale House, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Takis, Travel + Leisure, Visit Orlando, Avianca Airlines and Orlando International Airport.

For more information regarding Orlando City Soccer Celebration events, please visit OrlandoCitySC.com/SoccerCelebration.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

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