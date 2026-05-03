Martín Ojeda's Hat Trick Leads Orlando City SC to 4-3 Road Win over Inter Miami CF

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







MIAMI - Martín Ojeda scored a hat trick as Orlando City SC (3-7-1, 10 points) rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat Inter Miami CF (5-2-4, 19 points) 4-3 at Nu Stadium on Saturday night.

After the home side took a three-nil lead in the opening 33 minutes of the game, Ojeda received a ball from Justin Ellis outside the box and dribbled around three defenders before firing off a long-range strike to pull a goal back from Orlando before halftime.

In the 68th minute, Adrián Marín dribbled into the box and squared a ball to Ojeda, who took a settling touch before rifling a shot to the far post and into the back of the net.

Ojeda completed his hat trick ten minutes later, converting a penalty kick to level the match in the 79th minute.

Orlando City then became the first team since 2018-and just the fourth ever in MLS history-to successfully rally from a three-goal deficit and win, when in the third minute of stoppage time, Braian Ojeda sent Tyrese Spicer through on goal and the latter calmly slotted home.

The Lions will finish up their four-game road stint next Saturday afternoon as they head north to Canada to take on CF Montréal at Stade Saputo. The match will air live on Apple TV, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Goal Highlights:

4' Ian Fray (Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi) - MIA 1, ORL 0

25' Telasco Segovia (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez) - MIA 2, ORL 0

33' Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez, Telasco Segovia) - MIA 3, ORL 0

39' Martín Ojeda (Justin Ellis, Robin Jansson) - MIA 3, ORL 1

68' Martín Ojeda (Adrián Marín) - MIA 3, ORL 2

79' Martín Ojeda (Penalty Kick) - ORL 3, MIA 3

90+3' Tyrese Spicer (Braian Ojeda, Duncan McGuire) - ORL 4, MIA 3

Match Notes:

With the result, Orlando City became just the fourth team in MLS history-and first since 2018-to win after being down three goals in a match.

Designated Player Martín Ojeda scored his fifth, sixth and seventh goals across all competitions in 2026, reaching 39 all-time for the Lions.

Homegrown Justin Ellis provided the assist on the Ojeda finish, his third across all competitions for the First Team.

With his helper, Ellis became the first Orlando City Homegrown with a goal contribution in three consecutive regular season games. The forward now has two goals and three assists in his last four matches across all competitions.

Captain Robin Jansson picked up the secondary assist on the Lions' first goal, his second of the year across all competitions and seventh all-time.

Forward Tyrese Spicer scored his third goal of the 2026 campaign across all competitions and his fifth all-time for the Lions.

Midfielder Braian Ojeda recorded his first MLS assist for Orlando City, his second of the year across all competitions.

Defender Adrián Marín provided the third helper of his Lions career all-time across all competitions, good for his second of the year.

Forward Duncan McGuire, returning after missing six games due to injury, provided his first assist of the year and ninth all-time across all competitions.

Orlando City's win marked Miami's first loss at Nu Stadium.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made three changes to the lineup from the Lions' previous match against the New England Revolution, with Maxime Crépeau, Robin Jansson and Luís Otávio entering the starting XI.

Defender Nolan Miller (knee), midfielder Joran Gerbet (knee) and forward Marco Pašalić (thigh) all missed the match due to injury. Next Match: The Lions will take on Canadian side CF Montréal next Saturday, May 9. Kickoff from Stade Saputo is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the match set to air live on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

Inter Miami CF 3 0 3

Orlando City SC 1 3 4

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Ian Fray (Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi) 4'

MIA - Telasco Segovia (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez) 25'

MIA - Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez, Telasco Segovia) 33'

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Justin Ellis, Robin Jansson) 39'

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Adrián Marín) 68'

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Penalty Kick) 79'

ORL - Tyrese Spicer (Braian Ojeda, Duncan McGuire) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Robin Jansson (Yellow Card) 18'

ORL - Adrián Marín (Yellow Card) 36'

MIA - Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card) 45+4'

MIA - Dayne St. Clair (Yellow Card) 45+5'

MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 52'

MIA - Rodrigo De Paul (Yellow Card) 59'

MIA - Lionel Messi (Yellow Card) 79'

ORL - Maxime Crépeau (Yellow Card) 90+6'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey, Iago, Robin Jansson (c), Adrián Marín (David Brekalo 87'); M Iván Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Luís Otávio (Eduard Atuesta 46'), Tiago (Tyrese Spicer 46'); F Martín Ojeda (c) (Zakaria Taifi 90+4'), Justin Ellis (Duncan McGuire 59')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Javier Otero; D Tahir Reid-Brown; M Wilder Cartagena, Colin Guske

Inter Miami CF - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Ian Fray (Facundo Mura 66'), Micael dos Santos, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen; M Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; F Germán Berterame, Lionel Messi (c), Luis Suárez (Tadeo Allende 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rocco Rios-Novo; D Cesar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda, Gonzalo Lujan, Alex Shaw, Daniel Sumalla; M Preston Plambeck; F Daniel Pinter

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 2, 2026

Attendance: 26,684

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 61.2%

ORL - 38.8%

Shots:

MIA - 25

ORL - 13

Shots on Goal:

MIA - 10

ORL - 8

Saves:

MIA - 4

ORL - 7

Fouls:

MIA - 19

ORL - 5

Offsides:

MIA - 4

ORL - 3

Corners:

MIA - 10

ORL - 2

Heineken Star of the Match: Martín Ojeda







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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