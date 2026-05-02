FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Ayoub Lajhar to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Saturday's match against Chicago Fire FC, the club announced today.

Lajhar has been added to the first-team roster for the third time this season. Lajhar made his FC Cincinnati debut in Concacaf Champions Cup, coming on as a substitute against O&M FC in Round One. He made his MLS debut this past weekend against Red Bull New York.

Against New York, Lajahr played 11 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute for Bryan Ramirez to help see out FC Cincinnati's fifth shutout performance of the year, across all competitions.

The former UCONN standout was drafted 25th overall in MLS SuperDraft 2026 signed with FCC 2 back in February, where he has one assist in four appearances this season.

TRANSACTION: On May 2, 2026, FC Cincinnati add FC Cincinnati 2 defender Ayoub Lajhar to the club's active roster via short-term agreement.







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