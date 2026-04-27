Kévin Denkey Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10, the league announced Monday. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano was named to the Team of the Matchday bench.

Denkey earns his first recognition of the season in the league's weekly Best XI following his two-goal performance against Red Bull New York on Saturday night at TQL Stadium in a 2-0 win for the Orange and Blue.

Denkey scored both goals against Red Bull late in the first half, opening the scoring for Cincinnati in the 40th minute with a tap in from close range and then again in the fifth minute of stoppage time, converting from the penalty spot with the final action of the half.

The forward's first goal proved to be enough to secure three points for FC Cincinnati in the team's second clean sheet of the league campaign. Denkey now has 11 match-winning goals in his career with the Orange and Blue, tying Luciano Acosta for the most in club history.

Denkey is now tied for the eighth most goals scored in league play this season with six goals, and trails Nashville SC's Sam Surridge (9) for the top spot in the Golden Boot Race. Denkey has 10 goals across all competitions this season.

Roman Celentano made six saves in the win, recording his fourth clean sheet across all competitions in 2026.

Denkey's inclusion in the weekly Best XI is the third such honor for an FC Cincinnati player this season. Four FC Cincinnati players have been selected to the weekly team following Celentano's naming to the bench.

2026 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Ender Echenique (5)

- Kévin Denkey (10)

- Roman Celentano (10-bench)

2026 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10

F: Kévin Denkey (CIN), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)

M: Timo Werner (SJ), Marco Reus (LA), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Max Arfsten (CLB)

D: Kye Rowles (DC), Alex Bonetig (POR), Andy Najar (NSH)

GK: Matt Turner (NE)

Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), Tristan Muyumba (ATL), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Carles Gil (NE), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Jordan Morris (SEA), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Myrto Uzuni (ATX)

The Orange and Blue are back on the road this Saturday, May 2, when they take on Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET with the match airing live on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

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