Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United FC: U.S. Open Cup, Round of 16

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The Battle of the South, but with a U.S. Open Cup twist.

Charlotte FC returns to action tomorrow to host rival Atlanta United FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. Kick-off is slated for 7pm at the Sportsplex at Matthews.

Atlanta earned their place in the Round of 16 from a 1-3 victory over Chattanooga FC.

It's the first of three meetings this season between the two sides.

The Crown defeated Atlanta in both fixtures last season, executing a clean sweep. In the most recent meeting between the two sides, goals from Idan Toklomati, Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel propelled Charlotte to victory.

Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith said his side is excited for the opportunity.

"We're looking forward to playing Atlanta," Smith said. "We're back at Matthews. We had a good night there the other week, and hopefully we can have a good night tomorrow but respectful of what the opposition are and will be, an MLS team with an MLS squad of players, you know, so it's going to be competitive."

Goalkeeper Tyler Miller discussed the significance of pushing toward winning silverware.

"I think that any time you get the opportunity to raise a trophy, especially if it's going to be an opportunity to raise the first trophy for a club, it's a special one," Miller said.

Atlanta currently sits 13th in the Eastern Conference. However, they earned a victory on the weekend, defeating Toronto FC 1-2 on the road. It marked their first league win since March.

Midfielder Alexey Miranchuk currently leads Atlanta in goals with five, including one in their most recent outing, which was an impressive free kick effort.

The game will be available to watch on CBS Sports Networks, as well as Paramount +.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

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