The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The boys return to The Fortress for the first time in just under a month. And it is much needed.
The Crown is set to kick off a four-match homestand before MLS breaks for the World Cup in June. To get things started, a royal rumble between the Queen City and the other "Queen City," FC Cincinnati. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 9.
Fans should arrive early to claim their limited-edition Sir Minty keychain presented by Bojangles, available at gates during entry.
Let's take a dive into the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can start this homestand out on the right foot.
Back at Home
Another homestand for Charlotte FC couldn't come soon enough. After weathering a storm of four-straight matches across the Eastern Conference, The Crown walked away with only three points. CLTFC has created a very difficult place to play since joining MLS in 2022, boasting a 40W-16L-16D record at home in regular-season play and, in the last 14 matches, outscoring its opponents 43-21. It's time for fans to get loud and give the squad a warm welcome home. The lads feed off the energy given by Charlotte's faithful, and this weekend will be as important as ever to have your voices heard.
The Real Queen City
Every match between these two squads comes with a bit of bragging rights, a claim to who is the true Queen City. Saturday's matchup against FC Cincinnati will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two Eastern Conference foes, and history favors The Crown. Charlotte FC holds a 4W-2L-2D record all-time, but since Dean Smith took the helm, The Crown has gone unbeaten with a 3W-0L-1D record. Last year, Charlotte swept the series, keeping two clean sheets and outscoring Cincinnati 3-0. Fans in The Fortress will need to be loud, support their boys on the pitch, and show off who truly deserves to be called the Queen City.
Ream Returns
The gaffer revealed to the media this week that veteran USMNT defender Tim Ream has returned to action and will be available for selection for the first time since suffering an injury during The Crown's match at New York City FC on April 18 - the last time Charlotte FC picked up three points. The centerback has been a staple since joining The Crown in 2024 and brings balance to his backline partner, Morrison, who is a commanding presence with his athleticism. It remains to be seen if Ream will slot back into the starting XI, but if we see the defender out there, expect a bit more stability on the backline.
MATCH MAYHEM
Join us for Match MAYhem as The Crown hosts four home matches in the month of May! Don't miss the action in The Fortress!
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026
- Red-Hot Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Date Announced for SDFC's Leagues Cup 2026 Match against Club América - San Diego FC
- Leagues Cup Announces Official Kickoff Times for the Columbus Crew's 2026 Phase One Matches - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Match Times and Ticket Information - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Announces Official Start Times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Matches - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- The Scandinavian Connection in San Diego - San Diego FC
- The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- 2026 MLS NEXT Flex Scores and Results, U-19s Qualify for MLS NEXT Cup in May - St. Louis City SC
- Real Salt Lake Travels to North Texas Saturday for Road Tilt at FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- Run this CITY: CITY Sprint 5K Presented by BJC HealthCare Returns to Downtown St. Louis on Sunday, September 27 - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
- Never Too High, Never Too Low: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New England Revolution
- Leagues Cup 2026: Tickets on Sale as Charlotte FC Host Three Liga MX Teams in Phase One
- Charlotte FC 0 - 2 Atlanta United
- Charlotte FC Drops out of Open Cup with 0-2 Loss to Atlanta United FC