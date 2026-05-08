The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The boys return to The Fortress for the first time in just under a month. And it is much needed.

The Crown is set to kick off a four-match homestand before MLS breaks for the World Cup in June. To get things started, a royal rumble between the Queen City and the other "Queen City," FC Cincinnati. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 9.

Fans should arrive early to claim their limited-edition Sir Minty keychain presented by Bojangles, available at gates during entry.

Let's take a dive into the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can start this homestand out on the right foot.

Back at Home

Another homestand for Charlotte FC couldn't come soon enough. After weathering a storm of four-straight matches across the Eastern Conference, The Crown walked away with only three points. CLTFC has created a very difficult place to play since joining MLS in 2022, boasting a 40W-16L-16D record at home in regular-season play and, in the last 14 matches, outscoring its opponents 43-21. It's time for fans to get loud and give the squad a warm welcome home. The lads feed off the energy given by Charlotte's faithful, and this weekend will be as important as ever to have your voices heard.

The Real Queen City

Every match between these two squads comes with a bit of bragging rights, a claim to who is the true Queen City. Saturday's matchup against FC Cincinnati will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two Eastern Conference foes, and history favors The Crown. Charlotte FC holds a 4W-2L-2D record all-time, but since Dean Smith took the helm, The Crown has gone unbeaten with a 3W-0L-1D record. Last year, Charlotte swept the series, keeping two clean sheets and outscoring Cincinnati 3-0. Fans in The Fortress will need to be loud, support their boys on the pitch, and show off who truly deserves to be called the Queen City.

Ream Returns

The gaffer revealed to the media this week that veteran USMNT defender Tim Ream has returned to action and will be available for selection for the first time since suffering an injury during The Crown's match at New York City FC on April 18 - the last time Charlotte FC picked up three points. The centerback has been a staple since joining The Crown in 2024 and brings balance to his backline partner, Morrison, who is a commanding presence with his athleticism. It remains to be seen if Ream will slot back into the starting XI, but if we see the defender out there, expect a bit more stability on the backline.

MATCH MAYHEM

Join us for Match MAYhem as The Crown hosts four home matches in the month of May! Don't miss the action in The Fortress!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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