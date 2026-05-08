CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal begins a three-game MLS homestand this Saturday as the Club hosts Orlando City at Stade Saputo at 4:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).

Philippe Eullaffroy's squad captured a third straight win on home soil, in all competitions, on Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over Calgary Blizzard in the preliminary round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship. Montreal advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals and will oppose the winner of Sunday's match between Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC and Langley United of the BC Premier League.

Frankie Amaya, Ivan Losenko and all scored their first goals for CF Montréal during the game. Amaya notably bagged the Club's 500th goal scored at Stade Saputo since its inauguration in 2009.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will look to even the season series between both clubs after suffering a 2-1 loss in Central Florida on March 14. Montreal holds an overall record of 9-9-7 (36 goals scored, 35 goals conceded) against Orlando along with a 5-4-3 (18 goals scored, 16 goals conceded) when playing at home.

Orlando has recorded consecutive victories, scoring four goals in each game. Over the last matchday, the Lions scored four unanswered goals against their rivals Inter Miami CF to steal a 4-3 comeback win on the road.

Prince Owusu will aim to become the sixth player to score 20 MLS goals or more in the Bleu-blanc-noir uniform. The Ghana international (19 goals) would join Saphir Taïder (20), Didier Drogba (22), Romell Quioto (34), Marco Di Vaio (34) and Ignacio Piatti (66).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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