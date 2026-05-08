CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal begins a three-game MLS homestand this Saturday as the Club hosts Orlando City at Stade Saputo at 4:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).
Philippe Eullaffroy's squad captured a third straight win on home soil, in all competitions, on Wednesday with a 5-0 victory over Calgary Blizzard in the preliminary round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship. Montreal advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals and will oppose the winner of Sunday's match between Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC and Langley United of the BC Premier League.
Frankie Amaya, Ivan Losenko and all scored their first goals for CF Montréal during the game. Amaya notably bagged the Club's 500th goal scored at Stade Saputo since its inauguration in 2009.
The Bleu-blanc-noir will look to even the season series between both clubs after suffering a 2-1 loss in Central Florida on March 14. Montreal holds an overall record of 9-9-7 (36 goals scored, 35 goals conceded) against Orlando along with a 5-4-3 (18 goals scored, 16 goals conceded) when playing at home.
Orlando has recorded consecutive victories, scoring four goals in each game. Over the last matchday, the Lions scored four unanswered goals against their rivals Inter Miami CF to steal a 4-3 comeback win on the road.
Prince Owusu will aim to become the sixth player to score 20 MLS goals or more in the Bleu-blanc-noir uniform. The Ghana international (19 goals) would join Saphir Taïder (20), Didier Drogba (22), Romell Quioto (34), Marco Di Vaio (34) and Ignacio Piatti (66).
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026
- Red-Hot Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Date Announced for SDFC's Leagues Cup 2026 Match against Club América - San Diego FC
- Leagues Cup Announces Official Kickoff Times for the Columbus Crew's 2026 Phase One Matches - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Match Times and Ticket Information - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Announces Official Start Times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Matches - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- The Scandinavian Connection in San Diego - San Diego FC
- The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- 2026 MLS NEXT Flex Scores and Results, U-19s Qualify for MLS NEXT Cup in May - St. Louis City SC
- Real Salt Lake Travels to North Texas Saturday for Road Tilt at FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- Run this CITY: CITY Sprint 5K Presented by BJC HealthCare Returns to Downtown St. Louis on Sunday, September 27 - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo
- CF Montréal Begin TELUS Canadian Championship Campaign against Calgary Blizzard this Wednesday
- CF Montréal to Visit Atlanta United this Saturday
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo
- Lotbinière and Cowansville to Receive a Multisport Mini-Field from the Montreal Impact Foundation