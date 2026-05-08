FC Dallas and City of Frisco Announce FC Dallas Soccer Celebration

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas, along with the City of Frisco, today announced new details for the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration, a free, 34-day event program that will transform Simpson Plaza into one of North Texas' premier soccer gathering places this summer.

Located in front of Frisco City Hall and adjacent to Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will bring fans together in the heart of Frisco for music, special appearances, giveaways, local food vendors, beverages and interactive experiences as well as live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026© matches on large-scale screens with multiple seating areas.

The FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will be open to the public, with free tickets required for entry. Additional ticket information will be announced in the coming days.

Designed to bring the community together during the FIFA World Cup 2026©, the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will create a safe, local and family-friendly destination for residents, visitors and soccer fans throughout North Texas. The event spaces will include tented areas, fans and misters throughout Simpson Plaza, offering guests a comfortable place to gather, watch FIFA World Cup 2026© matches and celebrate the sport's biggest moments.

Some of the world's biggest national teams will be involved with the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration through special programming, merchandise opportunities, fan activations and appearances. Additional details will be announced as programming is finalized.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame, located near Simpson Plaza, will be open during the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration, giving visitors another opportunity to experience the history, stories and legends of the sport while in Frisco.

An attendee highlight of Soccer Celebration will be the Fan Activation Zone, powered by Associate Partners - AdvoCare, Caterpillar, Children's Health, H-E-B, He Gets Us, General Mills, Michelob ULTRA, SCHEELS and Takis, with more partners joining the lineup soon. Fans can take part in interactive experiences, product samplings and games designed to fuel both club and country pride.

Parking will be available nearby, and city circulators will help provide convenient access to the event site.

"FC Dallas is thrilled to work with the City of Frisco to bring the FC Dallas Soccer Celebration to life for our local community," said Megan Miller, FC Dallas Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "This celebration will showcase the passion for soccer that defines our city and give fans of all ages a place to unite, celebrate and experience the global game together."

The FC Dallas Soccer Celebration will be free and open to the public on 34 match days, with five rest days built into the schedule. Additional details, including hours of operation, ticket information, match schedules, entertainment lineups, national team programming and special events, will be announced in the coming days.

For updates, visit FCDallas.com.







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