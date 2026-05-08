Minnesota United Announces Official Start Times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Matches

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the kickoff times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One matches. This fourth edition of the continental tournament will feature 36 total clubs - including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS teams - competing from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6.

During Phase One of the 2026 tournament, Minnesota United will host each of its three matches against LIGA MX clubs at Allianz Field: First, the Loons face FC Juárez on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT. MNUFC next plays Tigres UANL on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:00 p.m. CT before welcoming Atlante FC for their third Phase One game on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (Atlante FC has replaced Mazatlán FC in MNUFC's Phase One group).

Connections: MNUFC's Leagues Cup Opponents and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Loons' midfielder Carlos Harvey, FC Juárez winger José Luis Rodríguez will be rivals in Leagues Cup 2026 but could be teammates this summer. Both are expected to play alongside each other for the Panama National Team in the World Cup, similar to the most recent Concacaf World Cup Qualifier matches that propelled Panama into this year's tournament.

Minnesota United's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule

Date Game Time (CT)

Tuesday, Aug. 4 MNUFC vs. FC Juárez 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 Tigres UANL vs. MNUFC 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 MNUFC vs. Atlante FC 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Minnesota United's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One games go on sale on Thursday, May 14, with presales beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT for Season Ticket Members and members of the Itasca Society. Members of the Preserve and fans with partial plan packages will be able to access the presale at 11:00 a.m. CT, while MNUFC App users gain access at 12:00 p.m. CT and subscribers to the MNUFC Newsletter see their presale begin at 1:00 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Tournament Format & Knockout Round Information

Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.

Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9).

Broadcast Information

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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