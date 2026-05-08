Red-Hot Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-3-1; 19 pts.) continue their four-game homestand on Saturday night as they welcome the Philadelphia Union (1-7-3; 6 pts.) to Gillette Stadium. Saturday's match, the club's annual Mental Health and Wellness Night, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs live on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tune into Rumba 97.7 FM for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

Winners of five consecutive home games, the Revolution carry a six-game unbeaten streak in MLS play into Saturday's match. With a victory this weekend, New England would secure its best-ever home start with six straight wins to open the season, which would also match the second-longest home winning streak in club annals. New England's five home wins are tied for second most in MLS this season entering Matchday 11.

New England has outscored opponents by a 13-2 margin across its first five home matches this season, including three shutouts. First-year Head Coach Marko Mitrović looks to tie the best 11-game start by a Revolution coach in club history with a victory on Saturday. His six wins are tied for the most by a Revolution manager in his first 10 matches at the helm.

Last weekend, the Revolution registered a dramatic 1-0 shutout win over Charlotte FC with a stoppage-time penalty kick from captain Carles Gil. The Spanish playmaker has found the scoresheet in four consecutive matches, including tallies in back-to-back games. Gil's clutch finish last Saturday marked his club-record 19th penalty-kick goal, moving him into the top 10 in league history. Gil, who has collected consecutive selections to MLS Team of the Matchday, owns 68 goal contributions in 99 regular season home games entering his 100th league match at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Defensively, New England has conceded just three goals over its last six matches. Goalkeeper Matt Turner has maintained his stellar form between the posts, collecting his third clean sheet of the campaign last Saturday. The U.S. international ranks fourth leaguewide with 49 saves, second in goals added (+7.26), and owns a 72.5 career save percentage, best in club annals. In central defense, Mamadou Fofana paces the backline with a team-best 18 interceptions and 14 tackles won, while his 32 clearances rank third in the league.

Defender Will Sands has been a mainstay on the flanks, starting all 10 matches in the 2026 campaign. The 25-year-old, who will suit up for his 60th MLS appearance on Saturday, owns one goal and one assist this season. Colombian center back Brayan Ceballos could see his return from a lower body injury on Saturday. In Ceballos' absence, Ethan Kohler has started three straight matches in the backline.

Israeli striker Dor Turgeman looks to build on his two goals and two assists this season, all of which have come at home. Turgeman paces the team with 21 shot attempts and nine shots on frame. Argentinian attacker Luca Langoni boasts a career-high six assists, with five coming on home soil. The winger has tallied seven goal contributions in his last eight matches. In the midfield, Alhassan Yusuf has scored twice at Gillette Stadium this season, while Matt Polster could also see his return from injury this weekend.

The Revolution aim to snap a four-game skid against Philadelphia in the all-time series dating back to 2023. Managed by Head Coach Bradley Carnell, the Union arrive in Foxborough with a 1-7-3 record this season, including a 1-4-1 mark on the road. Danley Jean Jacques and Milan Iloski share the team lead with two goals apiece, while Boston College product Alejandro Bedoya paces the Union with three helpers.

Mental Health and Wellness Night

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Revolution will host their third-annual Mental Health and Wellness Match on Saturday. Gillette Stadium will feature green lighting and in-stadium elements to promote mental health awareness and help destigmatize conversations around mental wellness. Fans can visit mindfulness stations and local partner activations in the Fan Zone before kickoff and throughout the match.

(6-3-1, 19 pts.)

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #11

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, May 9, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(1-7-3, 6 pts.)

WATCH

Apple TV

(English & Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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