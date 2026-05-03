Revolution Match Best-Ever Home Start with 1-0 Win over Charlotte FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-3-1, 19 pts.) began a four-game homestand by defeating Charlotte FC (4-5-2, 14 pts.), 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night with 22,851 fans on hand. New England now sits second in the Eastern Conference after 10 games played as the team improves to 5-0-0 at home for the first time since 2021, matching the club's best ever home start.

Revolution captain Carles Gil converted the game-winning penalty deep in second-half stoppage time to seal all three points for the hosts and preserve the perfect home record. Goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves en route to his third clean sheet of the season, including an instinctive reaction save to deny Charlotte's last-second attempt at an equalizer. The result stretches New England's unbeaten run in MLS play to six games (5-0-1).

New England commanded much of play in the first half, outshooting Charlotte 7-3 in the opening 45 minutes. The visitors had the best chance of the half, with Charlotte forward Idan Toklomati hitting the cross bar off the counterattack in the 37th minute. Just shy of halftime, Peyton Miller, making his second straight start for New England, uncorked a curling effort from the top of the box that sailed just wide of the right post.

The Revolution continued to pile on the pressure in the second half leading to a pair of chances in quick succession. In the 74th minute, Miller nearly broke through with a glancing header towards goal that missed just wide. Less than a minute later, Alhassan Yusuf had his shot attempt blocked away by a Charlotte defender.

With stoppage time ticking away, the referee whistled Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood for handling inside the box. Gil stepped up to the spot and buried his 19th penalty kick in MLS, a club record. The Spanish playmaker has now found the scoresheet in four consecutive matches, with goals in back-to-back games. Seconds before the final whistle, Turner denied a close-range shot from Charlotte defender Morrison, tipping the shot over the bar to preserve the team's third clean sheet of the season. In front of Turner, defender Ethan Kohler completed 100 percent of his passes in a 90-minute shift in central defense.

The Revolution will look to keep the home momentum alive with three matches at Gillette Stadium over an eight-day span, starting with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 9. Next week's 7:30 p.m. match airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

New England is 5-0-0 at home for the second time in club history, the first time since the Supporters' Shield-winning season in 2021.

With today's win, New England rises up to second place in the Eastern Conference 10 games into the 34-game season.

New England is 5-0-1 in its last six league matches and 6-0-2 in its last eight home games dating back to 2025.

M Carles Gil scored his third goal of the season tonight, his fourth straight game on the scoresheet. The Spaniard now owns a club-record 19 penalty kick goals in his MLS career.

Gil also recorded five key passes on the night and moved into the top 10 in club history with his 203rd regular season appearance, tied with Lee Nguyen.

GK Matt Turner collected his third clean sheet of the campaign, stopping three shots in Saturday's contest.

F/W Luca Langoni earned his 50th Revolution appearance across all competitions in Saturday's match.

D Ethan Kohler, in his fourth straight start, completed 100 percent of his team-high 84 passes in a 90-minute shift.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #10

New England Revolution 1 vs. Charlotte FC 0

May 2, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Chris Penso

Video Asst. Referee: Michael Radchuk

Assistant VAR: Claudiu Badea

Weather: 52 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 22,851

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 3 (Penalty Kick) 90'+7

Misconduct Summary:

CLT - Nathan Byrne (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 30'

NE - Will Sands (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 51'

CLT - David Schnegg (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 57'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 60'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 60'

CLT - Ashley Westwood (Yellow Card - Simulation) 82'

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 90'+8

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Ethan Kohler, Mamadou Fofana, Will Sands; Alhassan Yusuf, Brooklyn Raines; Luca Langoni (Diego Fagundez 85'), Carles Gil ©, Griffin Yow (Malcolm Fry 90'); Dor Turgeman (Tanner Beason 90'+8)

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Andrew Farrell, Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira, Jackson Yueill, Marcos Zambrano

Charlotte FC: Kristijan Kahlina; David Schnegg, Andrew Privett, Morrison, Nathan Byrne; Pep Biel, Ashley Westwood ©, Djibril Diani (Brandt Bronico 78'); Wilfried Zaha, Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 78'), Idan Toklomati (Archie Goodwin 90')

Substitutes Not Used: Tyler Miller, Rodolfo Aloko, Will Cleary, Luca De La Torre, Aron John, Tyger Smalls







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