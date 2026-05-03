'Caps Keep Pace at Top of MLS Standings

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







CARSON, CA - It was an action-packed night at Dignity Health Sports Park, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC battled hard against Los Angeles Galaxy to earn a 1-1 draw.

The match started with high intensity, as both sides attacked with great speed and numbers. Sebastian Berhalter had an early chance inside 10 minutes when the ball dropped to him at the edge of the box. The midfielder tried for a first-time volley that was redirected by Brian White, but it went wide of the mark.

A few minutes later, Emmanuel Sabbi had a great chance to put the 'Caps 1-0 up after the ball fell to him right outside the six-yard box, but his sweeping shot was well saved by Galaxy 'keeper JT Marcinkowski. Then from the ensuing corner, White had a point-blank header that dropped to Marcinkowski to keep the game 0-0.

At the other end, Mathías Laborda made an important block to deny Joseph Paintsil a dangerous shot on target. Both teams went into the break looking to break the deadlock.

The Galaxy scored the first goal of the match to start the second half. Lucas Sanabria intercepted a pass at the back and played Paintsil in behind for him to slot past 'Caps 'keeper Yohei Takaoka for 1-0 in the 46th minute.

The 'Caps tried to produce an instant reply, and got close when Cheikh Sabaly looked to curl the ball into the far post after Tate Johnson found him in the box, but his effort didn't have enough bend to find the corner.

Édier Ocampo then made a huge interception to stop the Galaxy from doubling the lead when Gabriel Pec tried to chip a dangerous cross right in front of the mouth of goal, but the Colombian did well to turn it away before it could get tapped in.

White almost got the all-important tying goal after the striker beat out Marcinkowski in challenging a cross, but the ball bounced agonisingly wide of the frame of goal.

After pushing and pushing, Whitecaps FC finally got their equalizer in the 82nd minute off a set-piece. Berhalter sent a perfect cross to the back post for Laborda to leap up and head home for 1-1.

Despite both teams giving it all they had to find the three points, they ended the match splitting the honours in a well-fought endeavour.

Whitecaps FC continue their long string of road matches next Saturday, May 9 as they travel back to California to face San Jose Earthquakes in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the early season. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT, live on Apple TV and 730 CKNW.

Limited tickets remain in the lower bowl for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 in a playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Attendance: 19,429

Scoring Summary

46' - LA - Joseph Paintsil (Lucas Sanabria)

82' - VAN - Mathías Laborda (Sebastian Berhalter)

Statistics

Possession: LA 42.3% - VAN 57.7%

Shots: LA 7 - VAN 19

Shots on Goal: LA 2 - VAN 5

Saves: LA 4 - VAN 1

Fouls: LA 12 - VAN 18

Offsides: LA 2 - VAN 1

Corners: LA 1 - VAN 2

Cautions

26' - LA - Mauricio Cuevas

33' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

65' - LA - Lucas Sanabria

66' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

67' - LA - Edwin Cerrillo

84' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

87' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

90'+1 - LA - Jakob Glesnes

90'+3 - LA - Gabriel Pec

90'+5 - VAN - Oliver Larraz

Los Angeles Galaxy

12.JT Marcinkowski; 19.Mauricio Cuevas (2.Miki Yamane '79), 5.Jakob Glesnes, 25.Emiro Garces, 14.John Nelson; 15.Justin Haak (76.Troy Elgersma 90'), 18.Marco Reus (6.Edwin Cerrillo HT), 8.Lucas Sanabria (22.Elijah Wynder 75'); 11.Gabriel Pec, 28.Joseph Paintsil, 26.Harbor Miller (4.Maya Yoshida '79)

Substitutes not used

1.Novak Micovic, 16.Isaiah Parente, 20.Christopher Rindov, 24.Ruben Ramos Jr.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter (8.Oliver Larraz 88'), 20.Andrés Cubas (17.Kenji Cabrera 62'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (22.AZ 62'), 59.Jeevan Badwal, 7.Cheikh Sabaly (14.Bruno Caicedo 62'); 24.Brian White ©

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 19.Rayan Elloumi, 26.JC Ngando, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov

- whitecapsfc.com -







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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