Applications Now Open for Mini Peaks Legacy Program

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Communities can now express their interest in having a mini-pitch built as part of the Mini Peaks Legacy Program supported by the Province of British Columbia, viaSport, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Interested applicants are encouraged to send in their submissions at minipeaks.ca.

Quick Facts:

The mini-pitch initiative will be delivered across all regions of the province, with Indigenous communities represented in the selection of sites.

Mini-pitches can be used for multiple sports.

Installation of soccer mini-pitches is expected to begin in September 2026 and be complete by December 2027.

Each soccer mini-pitch will be supported by programming and mentorship from Vancouver Whitecaps FC and other provincial sport organizations. "We are thrilled to open the application process, and start collecting submissions from communities throughout British Columbia," said Jennifer Scott, Whitecaps FC vice president of community & social impact. "We know that these mini-pitches will have a positive impact in communities, so we encourage eligible organizations to apply."

On March 19, 2026, the Province of British Columbia, viaSport, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced that as many as 20 communities will be chosen to receive a state-of-the-art soccer mini-pitch, in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Province of B.C. and viaSport are providing $10 million to help bring this project to life, with Vancouver Whitecaps FC contributing an additional $3 million to support its success.

This new soccer mini-pitch initiative will leave a legacy across the province, increasing sport access and empowering youth and community members across the province to connect, play and thrive.

Mini-pitches are a modular multi-sport surface ideal for rural and urban settings, schools and community spaces. The soccer mini-pitches can help turn under-used areas into low-barrier sport infrastructure and are designed to support year-round play, foster inclusive recreation and serve as hubs for youth engagement. Mini-pitches can double as community gathering spaces and encourage the benefits of active living.

Each 18-metre-by-36-metre (60 by 120-feet) pitch will be supported by programming and mentorship from Vancouver Whitecaps FC and other provincial sport organizations, such as BC Soccer and the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC). This will ensure communities receive new facilities and have the support and programming they need to activate them with quality sport experiences for many years to come.

For the latest information, visit minipeaks.ca.







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