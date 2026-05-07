Philadelphia Union Announce Soccer Celebration Presented by Michelob Ultra

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union today announced the launch of Soccer Celebration, presented by Michelob ULTRA. The free, fan-focused experience is set to take over Union Yards throughout the summer's global tournament, giving fans a place to come together and watch the world's biggest matches. The series kicks off on Thursday, June 11 with live viewings of the opening FIFA World Cup 2026TM group-stage match between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET).

Michelob ULTRA will hold a kickoff event at Union Yards on Saturday, May 30, setting the tone for the tournament. Fans are encouraged to stop by, catch the action, and take part in an interactive experience for a chance to win two tickets to one of this summer's matches in Philadelphia. To enter, fans can test their skills at the Pop-A-Shot challenge at Union Yards, with the top scorer at the end of the day taking home the prize.

Throughout the tournament, Union Yards and Reaney Street will serve as a central gathering place for fans to enjoy a full slate of entertainment such as live music, special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, and more as well as live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 2026TM matches on a large LED screen.

Food and beverage offerings will be showcased with "Flavors of the Matchday," a globally inspired rotating menu that brings the tastes of the competing nations to Chester, complemented by Michelob ULTRA as the featured beverage of Soccer Celebrations. An attendee highlight of Soccer Celebrations will be the Fan Activation Zone, powered by Associate Partners - Visit PA, Visit Delco, and Discover Lancaster, bringing the energy of regional pride to Union Yards. Fans can take part in interactive competitions and experiences along with a tournament-long fan challenge designed to fuel both club and country pride.

Featured FIFA World Cup 2026TM matchups include the tournament opener on June 11, as well as marquee showdowns featuring Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques and the Haiti Men's National Team, the U.S. Men's National Team, and the Ivory Coast Men's National Team, who will utilize the Union's campus as their host training site

Soccer Celebration will be free to attend with advance registration. Fans interested in learning more information and getting their complimentary ticket through SeatGeek, the Philadelphia Union's official ticketing partner, are encouraged to click HERE. Parking will be available in Lots G and H.

A full schedule of matches to be shown during Philadelphia Union Soccer Celebration at Union Yards is listed below:

Date Match Time

Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs. South Africa 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 12 United States vs. Paraguay 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13 Qatar vs. Switzerland 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13 Brazil vs. Morocco 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13 Haiti vs. Scotland 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14 Netherlands vs. Japan 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 19 United States vs. Australia 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 19 Scotland vs. Morocco 6 p.m. ET

Friday, June 19 Brazil vs. Haiti 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20 Netherlands vs. Sweden 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20 Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 21 Spain vs. Saudi Arabia 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 21 Belgium vs. Iran 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 21 Uruguay vs. Cape Verde 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25 Tunisia vs. Netherlands 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25 Japan vs. Sweden 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25 Paraguay vs. Australia 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25 Türkiye vs. United States 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 26 Uruguay vs. Spain 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27 Croatia vs. Ghana 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27 Panama vs. England 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27 Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan 7:30 p.m. ET

Please visit Philadelphiaunion.com or the Union's social channels for more information.







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