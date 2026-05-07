St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Denver to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday Night

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC heads to the Rocky Mountains as they face Colorado Rapids on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Mark Rogondino (play-by-play), Heath Pearce (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Oscar Salazar (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst) Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY on TAP

Fans can join us at Five Iron Golf in Clayton for our official CITY on Tap Watch Party this Saturday. This May, come to any of our partner locations and you could win your way to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match including two all-inclusive tickets and hotels in Kansas City, MO.

Last Time Out

CITY SC fell 2-0 on the road to Austin FC on Sunday night at Q2 Stadium. Both St. Louis and Austin created equal amounts of chances, posting four shots on target each while nearly splitting possession. Austin broke the deadlock in the second half with two goals in the 69th minute and 81st. Sunday night's loss was the squad's first in club history at Q2 Stadium.

100 Starts for Roman Bürki

St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper and captain, Roman Bürki, made his 100th career MLS start last Sunday. Bürki is the first player in CITY SC history to achieve this milestone. During this season's home opener against Charlotte FC, Bürki earned his 100th career start with St. Louis.

St. Louis CITY SC versus Colorado Rapids

Saturday night's meeting will mark the first game of the year for CITY SC against Colorado. St. Louis is 1-3-2 all-time against Colorado. Last season, CITY went 0-1-1 against the Rapids, tying 0-0 and falling 1-0 on the road. St. Louis bested Colorado in the regular season series in 2023, tying 1-1 and then earning a 2-0 win. Entering this weekend's contest, in their last five matches, CITY SC has scored nine goals.

Scouting Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with 13 points and a 4-6-1 record. The Rapids are winless in their last four MLS matches, most recently falling to Houston Dynamo 1-0 on the road last weekend. Forward Rafael Navarro leads the Rapids with seven goals this season and four assists. Three players for Colorado are tied with four assists including Navarro, Wayne Frederick, and Dante Sealy. Colorado has allowed 19 goals this season, putting them tied for third in the Western Conference for most goals allowed. At home, the Rapids are 3-1-0 this season.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026

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