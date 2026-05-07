Soccer Capital Summer Announces Live Entertainment

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







With anticipation continuing to build for FIFA World Cup 26™ in Kansas City, Sporting Kansas City announced today the lineup of live entertainment for Soccer Capital Summer at Sporting Park in June and July featuring free concerts, high-energy DJs and local performing artists.

Media Accreditation: A credential application for media to cover Soccer Capital Summer at Sporting Park will be available soon through Sporting Kansas City. Sporting KC full-season credentials will not be valid for Soccer Capital Summer.

Third Eye Blind will headline the live music series at Soccer Capital Summer with a free concert on Saturday, July 18 on the eve of the tournament final. Since 1997, Third Eye Blind have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide with 10 best-selling studio recordings, two live releases and one career retrospective.

Travie McCoy and gymclassheroes. will take the stage on Sunday, June 28 to kick off the knockout phase of the world's biggest sporting event. With nearly 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, gymclassheroes. reshaped alternative hip-hop with genre-defying hits like "Cupid's Chokehold" (3x Platinum) and "Stereo Hearts" (5x Platinum).

Logan Mize, a Kansas native and resident, will perform twice on Monday, July 6 with sets before and after a Round of 16 match that could feature the winner of Group D - which includes the U.S. Men's National Team - facing the winner of Group G. Mize will also play an acoustic set after Sporting KC's next home match against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 13 at Sporting Park in a postgame concert for ticket holders.

Coco & Breezy will cap off the festivities in conjunction with the highly anticipated World Cup final on July 19. Coco & Breezy are globally recognized DJs known for a soulful, high-energy house sound that reflects their Afro-Latino heritage and their mantra, Free Your Soul. Their electrifying sets have taken them to iconic festivals and world-renowned clubs globally, including Hi Ibiza, Space Miami and a summer residency at Ibiza's newest superclub, UNVRS, performing over 100+ shows annually.

Soccer Capital Summer will showcase a dynamic mix of music from local DJs and performing artists, kicking off on June 17 and June 18 with a collaboration with COLORS. Founded in Kansas City, COLORS brings global club sounds to life through immersive, genre-blending experiences that pulls inspiration from house, Afro, Latin, UK garage and underground dance scenes around the world. Featuring Kamp Capow, Mank, MAAD, ERNO, Petty Offense, JusGurlss, DJ Billo, LOV3 and La del Tumbao, the series is rooted in community and designed to offer something for everyone.

The sounds of summer will continue with GRAMMY-nominated Making Movies (June 22), FK Menace (June 22), DJ Vinyl Richy (June 28), DJ Ashton Martin (July 6), DJ Dawna (July 7), The Royal Chief (July 14), Dom Chronicles (July 15) and Casio McCombs (July 18).

Soccer Capital Summer will transform Sporting Park into an immersive, experience-driven festival that blends global soccer culture with hands-on fan engagement. Throughout the event series, guests will step into a wide range of interactive activations designed to turn spectators into participants, from high-energy competition zones like The Pressure Room, where fans test their skills in a data-driven soccer simulator, to daily soccer skill challenge zones featuring rotating games like soccer tennis, subsoccer and precision shooting with winners crowned each session and awarded prizes. Fans are encouraged to return day after day to climb the leaderboard and compete for the highest overall score across the full program. The experience extends into gaming and esports with competitive gaming stations powered by the KC Pioneers, including appearances from professional players and a live esports competition on July 7.

Fans can also create personalized content and keepsakes through experiences including custom trading cards, slow-motion goal celebrations and photo keychains with charm bars. A standout activation, "Ink the Moment," offers real flash tattoos from local professional artist DINKC in the rarely seen Sporting KC locker room, where fans are escorted behind the scenes through the stadium tunnels for a truly unforgettable experience with four guests each day receiving a complimentary tattoo. Each activation is built around clear, engaging touchpoints, inviting guests to step in, compete, create, and share while reinforcing Kansas City's position as the Soccer Capital of America.

Equally central to Soccer Capital Summer is a deep emphasis on culture, creativity and community storytelling. Local and regional artists and creators will activate across the Sporting Plaza, including a live mural experience led by Phil "Sike Style" Shafer, commissioned by UMB, alongside Viva La Tinta 's live screen-printing studio, which brings Latin American print traditions and culture to life through hand-pulled prints that guests can turn into postcards. Innovative experiences like Coloratura, a Kansas City based artist known for blending visual art and sound, invite fans to paint using electrified brushes that generate music in real time, turning each piece into a synchronized work of art and music that fans can take home.

Additional fan-favorite elements include Blue's Dog House, a family-friendly hub featuring face painting, mascot appearances, balloon artists, henna and caricature artists, as well as Babe Standard 's permanent jewelry and custom trucker hat patch bar. The festival culminates in a powerful collaboration with The Cauldron, Sporting KC's supporters' group, who will design a tifo for the club's first home match following the World Cup. Throughout the event, kids will color and submit their own versions of the design with one winning submission selected to inspire the full-scale tifo. The winner and tifo will be unfurled live in stadium on July 22. Together, these experiences create a cohesive narrative that connects global soccer energy to local identity, ensuring every guest doesn't just attend, but belongs.

Produced and operated by Argyle Events by Sporting Kansas City, Soccer Capital Summer will show live viewings for more than 20 FIFA World Cup 26™ matches spread across 10 different days. The watch parties begin with group stage quadruple-headers on June 17, June 18 and June 22 before ramping up with knockout round matches on June 28, July 6 and July 7 before the semifinals on July 14 and July 15 set the stage for the medal matches on July 18 and July 19.

Soccer Capital Summer is free to attend with advance registration required. General admission tickets for entry during the Group Stage, Round of 32 and Round of 16 are available to reserve now, while general admission tickets for viewing the Semifinals, Bronze Final and Final will be available to reserve beginning May 18. General admission parking will be available at Kansas Speedway and parking passes can be purchased in advance ($15 for Season Ticket Members, $20 for general public) or on the day of an event ($25).

Limited premium ticket packages are available to purchase for guests interested in enjoying an elevated experience with preferred parking at Nebraska Furniture Mart as well as VIP viewing and hospitality upgrades in the GFI Digital Argyle Club, Buffalo Funds Executive Level, Huhtamaki Shield Club or Michelob Ultra Deck.

Located in Village West - the top tourism destination in the state of Kansas with a wide variety of entertainment, shopping, dining and hotels - and accessible by RideKC or ConnectKC26 Region Direct bus services, Sporting Park will host Soccer Capital Summer on the new-look Sporting Plaza with general admission seating also available in Sections 101-113 of the stadium bowl. The 90,000-square-foot Sporting Plaza recently underwent a more than $10 million modernization highlighted by a 47-foot state-of-the-art video screen above a new stage for programming event entertainment.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026

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