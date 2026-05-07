Due to Demand, Upper Bowl Opened for Whitecaps FC Return to BC Place on August 1

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Due to high demand, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the upper bowl has been opened for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1. Limited tickets remain available in the lower bowl but are selling fast. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps or whitecapsfc.com/tickets for partial season plans and group offers. Premium hospitality options also remain available at whitecapsfc.com/premium.

The Blue and White have welcomed more than 20,000 fans to 19 consecutive MLS home matches, while surpassing 25,000 on three occasions already this season. Most recently, the 'Caps drew a sold-out lower bowl crowd of 27,589 for their final home match before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break.

The 'Caps continue to build momentum with their best ever MLS start, and one of the best in MLS history. At 8W-1L-1D, Whitecaps FC are one of only two teams to ever win eight of their first nine matches, alongside this year's San Jose Earthquakes. Dating back to the start of 2025, no MLS team has posted a better regular season record than VWFC at 26W-8L-10D. In that time, the 'Caps have the best goal difference (+48), fewest goals against (44), and second most goals scored (92).

Whitecaps FC will be taking on fellow Western Conference contenders LAFC in their BC Place return on August 1. The match will mark the first meeting between the two sides since the epic, all-timer MLS Cup Playoffs clash last year, when the 'Caps outlasted LAFC in a dramatic shootout victory in front of a sold-out BC Place crowd of 53,957.

Following their return home in August, Whitecaps FC will quickly turn their attention to Leagues Cup, with a chance to add a major international trophy to the club's cabinet.

The 'Caps will host home matches against Mexican opposition on Tuesday August 4 (included for season ticket members) against Atlante FC, and Friday, August 7 against FC Juárez, before playing at El Vulcan in Monterrey, Mexico against Tigres UANL on Tuesday, August 11. This past Sunday marked 100 days until Leagues Cup, with group tickets, partial plans, and premium hospitality coming available May 25, and public tickets on sale June 1.

For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.