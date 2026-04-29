Whitecaps FC Launch 'Caps & Taps Poured by ERDINGER
Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - With Vancouver Whitecaps FC set to play their next eight straight MLS matches on the road, and in the midst of a historic start, the club is excited to announce 'Caps & Taps poured by ERDINGER, the official import beer of Whitecaps FC.
'Caps & Taps brings the ERDINGER HAUS experience to preferred bars around the city for every away match. This includes:
Every Whitecaps FC away match broadcast with sound
ERDINGER Weißbier on tap
Prizes and giveaways, including Whitecaps FC tickets and merchandise
Starting this Saturday, upcoming 'Caps & Taps matches include:
Saturday, May 2 @ Los Angeles Galaxy - 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV)
Saturday, May 9 @ San Jose Earthquakes - 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV / TSN)
Wednesday, May 13 @ FC Dallas - 5:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV)
Saturday, May 16 @ Houston Dynamo - 5:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV)
Saturday, May 23 @ San Diego FC - 6:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV)
Participating bars include:
Biminis - 2010 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC
Donnellans - 1082 Granville St, Vancouver, BC
Good Co. Granville - 965 Granville St, Vancouver, BC
Hynes - 3468 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Judge Begbie's - 609 Columbia St, New Westminster, BC
Shamrock Denman - 1184 Denman St #102, Vancouver, BC
Shamrock Dunbar - 4497 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC
Shamrock Granville - 678 Nelson St., Vancouver, BC
Smith's Irish Pub - 208 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC
Taphouse Coquitlam - 405 North Rd #2, Coquitlam, BC
The Main - 4210 Main St, Vancouver, BC
To learn more about 'Caps & Taps, or to become a 'Caps & Taps location, please visit whitecapsfc.com/capsandtaps.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026
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