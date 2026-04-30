Match Report: St. Louis CITY SC Defeats Chicago Fire FC 2-1 to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC advanced to their first U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal after defeating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at SeatGeek Stadium on Wednesday night. After scoreless action in the first half, Anton Salétros opened the scoring for the Fire in the 64th minute. St. Louis responded quickly with goals from Tomas Totland in the 71st minute and Eduard Löwen in the 78th minute. Both Totland and Löwen scored their first career U.S. Open Cup goals. It was Löwen's second goal across all competitions. The U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal draw will take place on Thursday, April 30 to determine CITY SC's opponent in the quarterfinals.

St. Louis will return to MLS play this Sunday, May 3, facing Austin FC at Q2 Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Tomas Totland scored his first goal across all competitions in 2026 and first career U.S. Open Cup goal

Eduard Löwen scored his first career U.S. Open Cup goal

Mykhi Joyner recorded his first assist across all competitions in 2026

CITY SC defeated Chicago Fire for the first time on the road in club history

With tonight's win, CITY SC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the first time in club history. The date, time, and opponent will be announced at a later date

April 29, 2026 - SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL)

Goal-Scoring Plays

CHI: Anton Salétros (Philip Zinckernagel), 63rd minute - Anton Salétros scored with his head from inside the box to the bottom left corner.

STL: Tomas Totland, 71st minute - Tomas Totland scored with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal.

STL: Eduard Löwen (Mykhi Joyner), 78th minute - Eduard Löwen scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

Scoring Summary

CHI: Anton Salétros (Philip Zinckernagel), 63'

STL: Tomas Totland, 71'

STL: Eduard Löwen (Mykhi Joyner), 78'

Misconduct Summary

CHI: Viktor Radojevic, (caution), 28'

STL: Dante Polvara (caution), 65'

STL: Lukas MacNaughton (caution), 68'

CHI: Joel Waterman (caution), 82'

STL: Simon Becher (caution), 87'

Lineups

CHI: GK Chris Brady; D Dylan Borso (Andrew Gutman, 77'), D Joel Waterman, D Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Jack Elliott, 85'), D Viktor Radojevic (Dawid Poreba, 85'); M Sergio Oregal Jr., M Anton Salétros © (Robin Lod, 65'), M Philip Zinckernagel, M Maren Haile-Selassie, M Hugo Cuypers (Jason Shokalook, 64'); F Mauricio Pineda

Substitutes not used: GK Josh Cohen, M Djé D'Avilla

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem (Mykhi Joyner, 59'), M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman, M Tomas Totland (Mbacke Fall, 85'), M Marcel Hartel, M Cedric Teuchert (Eduard Löwen, 59'); F Sergio Córdova (Simon Becher, 85')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Fallou Fall, M Miguel Perez

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 0

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

Weather: Cloudy, 45 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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