Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Join us for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 showdown on Wednesday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park! The Rapids will be hosting USL Championship side and I-25 rivals Colorado Springs Switchbacks in this in-state contest with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Check out all the info for this midweek matchup below

Whether you're cheering on the 'Pids from the stands, your couch, or favorite bar, make sure to download the Rapids App! Fans can access tickets, get in-game notifications like real-time scores, stats and highlights and use the interactive map to find what they need at DSGP.

Get your tickets now! https://rapids96.com/CSS

Gate B Open | 6:00 p.m.

Enter through Gate B for Tuesday's match. Only the East side of the stadium will be open for the match, seating between Sections 102-118 is general admission and first come, first served.

Rush to Kickoff | 6:40 p.m.

BE IN YOUR SEATS for the pregame countdown to kickoff! We've got new pyro, hype videos and more to welcome the team to the pitch that you won't want to miss Ã°Å¸ââ¬

KICKOFF vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks | 7:00 p.m.

In-Stadium Info

TICKETS: Single-game tickets are still available on the official Rapids site here.

PARKING: Parking at DSGP is FREE! Enjoy the game without having to pay any additional parking fees when you arrive.

HEALTH AND SAFETY: Visit our official stadium Health & Safety guide here to stay informed on what to expect on gameday.

A-Z GUIDE: Find all stadium and gameday-related information at our A-Z Guide here.

WEATHER: Keep up to speed on all weather announcements here until we kick off! In the event of inclement weather, visit our Weather Updates page or download the Colorado Rapids app and enable location-based notifications to receive real-time updates on delays.

For all of your in-stadium gameday needs, such as parking, health & safety measures, and concessions, check out our official Gameday page.

Can't Make It To The Game?

Stay up to date on lineups, in-game stats and alerts and postgame content in the new Rapids App, available in the App Store and Google Play.

Stream the game on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Listen along on Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM

Catch all the action on our social media channels at @ColoradoRapids

Find exclusive pregame content, highlights and postgame interviews on our YouTube channel and website.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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