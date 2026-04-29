Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez to Short-Term Agreement
Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed midfielder Ignacio Gomez to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. Gomez will be available for selection for Orlando City's Round of 16 match in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against the New England Revolution today at Centreville Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Gomez, 19, previously made his MLS debut while on short-term agreement with the Lions' senior team against Houston Dynamo FC on April 18, before scoring his first MLS goal against Charlotte FC on April 22.
The midfielder joined OCB on loan from Velez Sarsfield II of Argentina's Torneo de Reserva youth league on Jan. 5 and made his first-team debut in Orlando's most recent match against Houston Dynamo FC. A product of the Velez Sarsfield academy, Gomez has appeared in 54 matches for the Buenos Aires-based side, scoring four goals in just under 3,000 minutes. He has also won two titles with Velez Sarsfield II, capturing the Copa LPF Proyeccion Inicial in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 editions of the competition.
TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs midfielder Ignacio Gomez to a short-term agreement.
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