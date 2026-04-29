Inter Miami CF Academy Competes at MLS NEXT Flex; U-19s Secure Spot in MLS NEXT Cup

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy traveled to Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco, Texas to compete in the 2026 edition of MLS NEXT Flex, the final qualifying competition for the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.

Leading the way, the Club's U-19 side secured qualification for the MLS NEXT Cup with an impressive unbeaten run. The team earned victories over Northern Virginia Alliance (3-2) and San Francisco Glens SC (3-1), before concluding the tournament with a 1-1 draw that culminated in a thrilling 11-10 penalty shootout.

With the result, the U-19s join the already qualified U-13 and U-14 squads in the season's culminating event. All three teams will represent Inter Miami CF at the MLS NEXT Cup, set to take place from May 23-31, 2026 at the Regional Athletic Complex, with championship matches hosted at America First Field.

Elsewhere, Inter Miami's U-16s competed in the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-17 Division, narrowly missing out on qualification after falling to Global Football Innovation and Real Futbol Academy and delivering a 1-0 win against Nashville SC.

The U-15s also tested themselves against older competition in the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown U-16 Division. The side recorded three draws against Albion SC Colorado, Valeo Futbol Club, and LA Galaxy, ultimately falling in penalty shootouts in each matchup.

The MLS NEXT Cup will feature the top teams across each age group competing for a championship within the MLS NEXT Homegrown Division. In the U-15 through U-19 age groups, 32 teams qualify based on league standings, the Pro Player Pathway, or MLS NEXT Flex performance. Meanwhile, the U-13 and U-14 age groups will include 32 teams in the Championship bracket and an additional 32 teams in the Premier bracket.

In the MLS NEXT Academy Division (U-15 to U-19), 16 clubs qualify via league play, joined by 16 teams advancing through MLS NEXT Cup Qualifier events to complete the field in Salt Lake City.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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