Inter Miami CF U-19 Currently Participating in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-19 side is currently competing at the 2026 Copa Tru Mitad del Mundo, the 10th edition of the international youth tournament organized by current Ecuadorian top flight champions Independiente del Valle. The tournament in Quito, Ecuador kicked off on May 26 and will take place through June 6, and features top youth teams from North and South America.

A total 16 participants are competing at the 2026 Copa Tru Mitad del Mundo, with teams being separated into four groups of four. The top two sides from each group will advance to the quarterfinals once the group stage wraps up, while the other two teams from each group will play in the consolation bracket.

The Inter Miami Academy was drawn into Group A alongside hosts Independiente del Valle, Universidad Católica (Chile), and Inter de Porto Alegre (Brazil). Below we present the team's group stage schedule:

Inter Miami U-19 at Copa Tru Mitad del Mundo

May 26: Inter Miami CF 0-0 Independiente del Valle

May 28: Inter Miami CF vs. Inter de Porto Alegre

This exciting international experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

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