Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel Men's National Team

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman has been called in to the Israel Men's National Team for a training camp and friendly match in Albania during FIFA's June international window. Turgeman and Israel will take on Albania in an international friendly on Wednesday, June 3 (2:00 p.m. ET).

Turgeman, 22, has scored two goals over 17 senior caps with the Israel Men's National Team, after featuring extensively for his country's youth national teams. The striker tallied twice in his seven appearances during the recent UEFA World Cup Qualifying cycle. Turgeman most recently suited up against Georgia in a March 2026 friendly.

With New England, the six-foot-one forward has scored five goals with four assists through 16 MLS appearances. This season, Turgeman has started all 14 games with two goals and three helpers. After tallying in all three of his appearances to close the 2025 season, he notched a goal in the 2026 home opener to become only the fourth Revolution player to score in each of his first four home games.

Israel Men's National Team

International Training Camp & Friendly

Albania

June 3 vs. Albania

Air Albania Stadium - Tirana, Albania

2:00 p.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

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