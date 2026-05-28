Atlanta United Announces Soccer Celebration Plans

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced its plans to spread the beautiful game throughout the city before, during and after FIFA World Cup 2026™, revealing a Soccer Celebration comprising live viewings of FIFA World Cup matches at Atlanta's most popular soccer hotspots, curated club exhibits at the world's busiest airport, team art displays in multiple museums and more.

This summer, Atlanta United's world-class facilities are in high demand with its training ground set to serve as Base Camp for the Uzbekistan National Team and its home stadium set to host eight international matches from June 15 - July 15. In addition, Atlanta United's Soccer Celebration will bring the game to every part of town as the eyes of the sporting world focus on Georgia's capital city.

"Soccer Celebration is about elevating the energy of the global game in our city and making sure every fan, family and visitor feels connected to it," said Mike Ridley, Vice President of Marketing at Atlanta United. "From the airport to neighborhoods across Atlanta, we're excited to be part of experiences that reflect who we are as a club in our community by bringing people together to share in the magic of the beautiful game."

Atlanta United Soccer Celebration Airport Experience

From May through August, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - the world's busiest airport - will host a Gates to Goals campaign activation and Atlanta United will have seven branded touchpoints throughout the international and domestic terminals. As travelers from around the world arrive and make their way through the airport, they'll find a mini replica of the club's home stadium, an Atlanta United Kit History Gallery, interactive team photos, the Atlanta United Bar and Grill in collaboration with Michelob ULTRA (opening in June), digital signage and more. Additionally, 22 Atlanta United photos captured by club photographer Matthew Dingle will run from June 2, 2026, through November 2027.

Atlanta United Soccer Celebration Live Viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches

Atlanta United will activate the Soccer Celebration across the metro area, as the club remains on its continuous path of bringing people together to experience the game:

From June 12-July 19, the club will provide kits, flags and other prizes as it hosts activations with Atlanta United's Pub Partners at locations in The Battery, Buckhead, Little Five Points, Midtown, South Downtown, The West End and more.

The 5-Stripes will occupy a premium location in Decatur Square for the entirety of the 34-day Decatur WatchFest '26, providing a lounge space and child-friendly activity area for families to enjoy as they enjoy global soccer action and musical performances.

Atlanta United Soccer Celebration Art Exhibits

Art lovers in Atlanta will notice a strong Atlanta United presence throughout the Soccer Celebration at some of the city's well-known museums:

Atlanta United is proud to partner with The National Center for Civil and Human Rights for The People's Game: Soccer and Human Rights, an exhibit opening this June and remaining through June 2027. Atlanta United Season Ticket Members will receive a 20% discount to access the exhibit.

Atlanta United is prominently featured in Footwork, an exhibition at Emory University's Robert W. Woodruff Library, which explores the influence of soccer on Atlanta through sport, sneakers and style. The exhibit will remain open through July 2026.

The Goizueta Children's Experience - a 5,000 square-foot space at the Atlanta History Center - will celebrate Atlanta United in Atlanta Sports, an immersive installation which will allow children to dress up as a player and complete interactive challenges. Atlanta United Season Ticket Members will receive 25% off admission.

First Match On Us

The club, Papa Johns and Ticketmaster will extend the Soccer Celebration into the second half of the MLS season by offering a complimentary opportunity for new soccer fans to experience the excitement of an Atlanta United home match with First Match On Us.

Following an eight-week pause from league play, Atlanta United returns to action Friday, July 17, at Nashville (8 p.m. ET, FOX, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

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