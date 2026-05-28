Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster
Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
ATLANTA - FC Cincinnati defender Andrei Chirila has been selected to the U.S. U18 Men's National team roster, the federation announced today. Chirila and 19 other players will travel to Oliva, Spain to play friendlies against the Sweden U18 (June 5 at 11 a.m. ET) and Qatar U19 (June 8 at 11 a.m. ET.) squads.
The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.
Chirila earns his third youth national team call up of the year. Chirila was a part of the 48 player January camp and the 20-player camp in March. Both saw the U18s, U19s, and U20 train together in Mesa, Arizona, and Lisbon, Portugal, respectively.
In 2026, Chirila has played in and started six games for FC Cincinnati, and he scored his first career goal during FC Cincinnati's 4-4 draw against New York City FC on April 22.
Since his last national team callup, the Pennsylvania native has signed a first team contract with FC Cincinnati. Chirila is the third player in club history to advance from the FC Cincinnati Academy, FC Cincinnati 2, and now a first-team contract. He has played five matches for FCC 2 this season.
For more information on the camp, including the full U18 roster, please visit ussoccer.com.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Earns U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Call-Up - San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo Announces Waterfront Live Viewings and Fan Experiences for FIFA World Cup 2026© - Seattle Sounders FC
- Revolution Homegrown Products Called into U.S. Youth National Teams - New England Revolution
- Dor Turgeman Called up to Israel Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- The Global Game Arrives this Summer - San Diego FC
- Harbor Miller and Ruben Ramos Jr. Called up to USMNT U-19 Camp in Atlanta - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF U-19 Currently Participating in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador - Inter Miami CF
- Or Blorian Named to Israel Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Atlanta United Announces Soccer Celebration Plans - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster
- FC Cincinnati Midfielder Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for May 2026
- FC Cincinnati Defender Miles Robinson Named to United States Men's National Team Roster for 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Evander Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15