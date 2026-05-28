Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







ATLANTA - FC Cincinnati defender Andrei Chirila has been selected to the U.S. U18 Men's National team roster, the federation announced today. Chirila and 19 other players will travel to Oliva, Spain to play friendlies against the Sweden U18 (June 5 at 11 a.m. ET) and Qatar U19 (June 8 at 11 a.m. ET.) squads.

The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Chirila earns his third youth national team call up of the year. Chirila was a part of the 48 player January camp and the 20-player camp in March. Both saw the U18s, U19s, and U20 train together in Mesa, Arizona, and Lisbon, Portugal, respectively.

In 2026, Chirila has played in and started six games for FC Cincinnati, and he scored his first career goal during FC Cincinnati's 4-4 draw against New York City FC on April 22.

Since his last national team callup, the Pennsylvania native has signed a first team contract with FC Cincinnati. Chirila is the third player in club history to advance from the FC Cincinnati Academy, FC Cincinnati 2, and now a first-team contract. He has played five matches for FCC 2 this season.

For more information on the camp, including the full U18 roster, please visit ussoccer.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

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