Revolution Homegrown Products Called into U.S. Youth National Teams

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Cristiano Oliveira and Revolution II midfielder Javaun Mussenden, both graduates of the Revolution Academy, have been called in to the United States Under-18 and Under-19 Men's Youth National Teams, respectively, for training camps during the June international window.

Oliveira, 18, will travel to Spain with the U.S. Under-18s from June 1-9. While overseas, the team will play two friendly matches, taking on Qatar on June 5 and Sweden on June 8. The Revolution Homegrown Player from Somerville, Mass. earns his second call-up to the U-18 squad, recently playing in two matches during the March window.

Last weekend at Charlotte FC, Oliveira logged his Major League Soccer debut as a substitute. Oliveira has made four additional appearances for the Revolution first team in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, with one game-winning goal. The Brazilian American has collected an additional seven starts with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he leads the developmental team with three assists this season. Oliveira owns five goals and four assists over 42 career appearances with Revolution II.

The local product has also represented the United States at the U-15, U-16, and U-17 levels, including three appearances for the U.S. Under-17 side at the 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Championship. Oliveira scored his first international goal during the tournament in a 7-0 win over St. Kitts & Nevis. Oliveira has also participated in training camps with the United States Under-15 and Under-16 squads.

Mussenden, also 18, will join the Under-19 national team for its training camp in Fayetteville, Ga. from June 1-10. The selection marks the second international call-up for the 2024-25 Revolution Academy Player of the Year. The U.S. Under-19s will also partake in an international friendly against Japan on June 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

Prior to the 2026 season, Mussenden became the 15th player to sign a professional contract with Revolution II directly from the club's academy ranks. Across parts of two seasons with Revolution II, Mussenden has recorded one goal and four assists in 37 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, including 26 starts.A member of the Revolution Academy's residency program since 2023, Mussenden has featured at both the Under-17 and Under-18 levels for New England. The Dallas, Ga. native tallied one goal and one assist with New England's Under-18 squad during the 2025-26 MLS NEXT fall campaign.

United States U-19 Men's National Team

Domestic Training Camp & Friendly

June 1-10

Domestic Training Camp - Fayetteville, Ga.

June 9 vs. Japan

U.S. Soccer National Training Center - Fayetteville, Ga.

11:00 a.m. ET

United States U-18 Men's National Team

Training Camp & Friendly

June 1-9

Domestic Training Camp - Oliva, Spain

June 5 vs. Qatar U-19s

Oliva, Spain

11:00 a.m. ET

June 8 vs. Sweden U-18s

Oliva, Spain

11:00 a.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

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