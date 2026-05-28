San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Earns U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Call-Up

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that midfielder Kaedren Spivey has been called by the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team to the 20-player roster for the squad's upcoming training camp to be held June 1-11 in Natal, Brazil.

During the camp, the USA will face Brazil in two friendly matches on June 7 (12 p.m. PT) and June 10 (4 p.m. PT). Both matches will be played at Arena das Dunas in Natal, famously the site of the U.S. Men's National Team's 2-1 win against Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Spivey, 17, signed a contract in January 2025 as a Homegrown Player with the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer First Team through 2028 with a club option for 2029. On March 14, 2025, he made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team against the Tacoma Defiance. Through 10 starts in the 2026 campaign, he has recorded two goals and two assists heading into June.

Last July, the midfielder represented the Quakes in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin, Texas. In 2024, the San Jose native was named the MLS NEXT Under-15 Most Valuable Player presented by adidas after a breakout campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 games.

This month's camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

All players were born on or after January 1, 2009.

U.S. UNDER-17 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM - JUNE 2026 CAMP (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (2): Philipp Eckle (Augsburg/GER; Augsburg, Germany), Toby Szewczyk (Red Bull New York; Morristown, N.J.)

Defenders (6): Eddie Chadwick* (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Gianmarco Di Noto (Columbus Crew; Rochester Hills, Mich.), Mattias Fernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Prince Forfor* (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye* (AC Milan/ITA; Jersey City, N.J.), Liam Vejrostek* (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Jai Bansoodeb (Brentford/ENG; London, England), Deven Cadigan (Red Bull New York; Cedar Grove, N.J.), Vinny Garcia* (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Peter Molinari* (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey* (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Ignacio Suarez-Couri (Atlanta United; Johns Creek, Ga.)

Forwards (6): Kashan Hines (Sporting Kansas City; Chambersburg, Pa.), Darris Hyte (Chicago Fire; Streamwood, Ill.), Malik Jakupovic* (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Will Ostrander* (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Mill Valley, Calif.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire; Niles, Ill.), Edward Wumah (Girona/ITA; Bayonne, N.J.)

*Part of 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers Roster







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2026

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