San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel, Forward Preston Judd, Winger Jack Skahan Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel, forward Preston Judd and winger Jack Skahan have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15. In the Earthquakes' 3-1 road win over the Portland Timbers last Saturday-the club's first in 20 tries in MLS play- Daniel recorded six saves, Judd scored a 12-minute brace and Skahan added two assists to help San Jose draw level on points with first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Western Conference and pull just one point behind Nashville SC in the Supporters' Shield race entering the league's break for the FIFA World Cup.

In a wide-open first half, San Jose opened the scoring in just the second minute. The Earthquakes forced a turnover in their own end and midfielder Beau Leroux pushed the ball ahead to winger Jack Skahan, whose accurate through ball found a streaking Preston Judd in the attacking third. The striker then unleashed a low shot from the edge of the box past Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis for his 10th goal in league play to give the Quakes an early 1-0 lead. Skahan would be credited with the primary assist, his third of the campaign.

The Quakes doubled their advantage in the 12th minute when midfielder Nick Fernandez stole the ball from midfielder Cole Bassett, charged forward and fed Judd in the box, who turned after a quick first touch, and off a bounce, fired it into the net for his second of the night and 11th of the campaign to make it 2-0 for San Jose.

After Portland pulled a goal back to make it 2-1, San Jose would score once more in minute 24 after a corner kick. Skahan took it short and dished it to Fernandez, who gave it back on the right wing at the edge of the box. Skahan earned his second assist of the night when his low cross was subsequently swept past Pantemis by defender Daniel Munie for a 3-1 San Jose lead.

The Timbers then tested the Quakes' defense in the final 45 minutes, but Daniel and the back line were up to the task. The Brazilian shot-stopper logged six saves on the night and turned away five shots on goal in the second half alone, including one in the 66th minute at point-blank range to deny Portland forward Kevin Kelsy that had a post-shot expected goals number of 0.77. The Quakes held the Timbers scoreless the rest of the way for a historic victory-their first in 20 tries at Providence Park in the MLS era dating back to 2011.

This marks the third MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Daniel this season (Matchdays 5 and 12) and 10th in his career. Judd earned his third plaudits this campaign (Matchdays 6 and 9) and seventh overall. Skahan has been named to the TOTM now for the second time in 2026 (Matchday 7) and third in his career.

The Black and Blue now enter a break from league play for the World Cup until Wednesday, July 22, but will publicly return to action on Friday, July 3, in an international friendly against LIGA MX side Club Tijuana. Kickoff from PayPal Park is 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 15)

Forwards: Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN), Luis Suárez (MIA)

Midfielders: Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Timothy Tillman (LAFC)

Defenders: Andrew Gutman (CHI), Fallou Fall (STL), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

Goalkeeper: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Matt Turner (NE), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Jack Skahan (SJ), Thomas Müller (VAN), Kenji Mboma Dem (CIN), Milan Iloski (PHI), Diego Rossi (CLB), Preston Judd (SJ), Germán Berterame (MIA)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.