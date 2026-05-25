Zorhan Bassong Named to Canada Men's National Team for Training Camp

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong was named to the Canada Men's National Team on Monday for a training camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Canada Soccer announced.

Bassong is one of 32 players selected for the camp in Charlotte, N.C., where the national team will train this week. Head coach Jesse Marsch will reveal the 26 players named to Canada's official FIFA World Cup 2026™ roster on Friday night..

"These are the final days before we announce the squad that will represent Canada at a home World Cup, and the excitement in this group is real," Marsch said. "We feel the momentum building across our country and we are calm, focused, and ready for this moment."

Following the training camp, Canada will host a pair of matches in preparation for the World Cup with a friendly scheduled against Uzbekistan on June 1 at Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton before a final tune-up versus the Republic of Ireland on June 5 at Stade Saputo in Montreal.

Playing on home soil for the first time in a World Cup, the Canada Men's National Team was placed in Group B for the 48-team tournament and will face previous hosts Qatar as well as two European opponents in the group stage.

Canada FIFA World Cup Schedule

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 18: Canada vs. Qatar

June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland

Born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, Bassong has made eight appearances for the Canada Men's National Team. He most recently started in a 1-0 win over Guatemala in January after taking part in every national team camp in 2025, including Canada's squads for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and Concacaf Gold Cup.

Now in his third season with Sporting Kansas City, Bassong is one of three team captains - along with Designated Players Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia - for the 2026 season chosen by new head coach Raphael Wicky. The 27-year-old Bassong has recorded 56 appearances for the club across all competitions with one goal and five assists while splitting time between left back and central midfield.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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