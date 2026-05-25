Liga MX Matchup Between Cruz Azul and Deportivo Toluca FC Confirmed for 11th Edition of Campeón de Campeones

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura championship match on May 24, Liga MX and TelevisaUnivision announced the official matchup for the 2026 Campeón de Campeones, the Mexican championship match between the 2025 Liga MX Apertura champion, Toluca, and the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura champion, Cruz Azul. The teams will face off at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. PT on Univision and TUDN to determine the absolute champion of LIGA MX for the 2026 season.

Cruz Azul defeated Pumas UNAM 2-1 in stoppage time at Estadio Olímpico Universitario on May 24 to clinch the 2026 Clausura. Toluca won the 2025 Apertura and secured their back-to-back league titles after defeating Tigres in a dramatic 12-round penalty shootout in the final. For the tenth consecutive occasion, Campeón de Campeones will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif.

The Media Credential Application process for the 2026 Campeón de Campeones is now open. The deadline to submit applications for event coverage is Tuesday, July 21. No credential applications or changes will be accepted after the deadline. Applying for credentials does not guarantee credentials will be approved. All applicants must be on assignment, and credentials per outlet will be limited. Media can access the online application at this link.

Tickets for the event are on sale and available on axs.com and by calling 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299).

The Campeón de Campeones match will broadcast live on Univision, TUDN, TUDN Radio and the TUDN app at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

Liga MX and TelevisaUnivision have partnered with AEG Sports and the LA Galaxy for the management of the event.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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