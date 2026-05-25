Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15, the league announced Monday. Additionally, Kenji Mboma Dem and Pavel Bucha were named to the Team of the Matchday bench.

Evander is honored for the second straight week. He followed up his two-assist performance against San Diego FC last weekend with a spectacular, record-breaking display against Orlando City, scoring twice and assisting three more goals in a 6-2 victory for the Orange and Blue.

Evander now has nine goals and six assists in 2026, and his 15 combined goals and assists are tied for 2nd-most in the league (Lionel Messi (MIA) - 20; Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Anders Dreyer (SD), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD) - 15). He's scored or assisted in each of the last five games, matching his longest streak of games with a goal contribution with FC Cincinnati.

He's the first player in FC Cincinnati history, and ninth in MLS history, to have at least five combined goals and assists in a single game. He has 12 goal contributions in the last five games.

Kenji Mboma Dem earns his first career league-wide honor, being named to the bench after his brace helped lift FC Cincinnati to victory Saturday night. Mboma Dem equalized for FC Cincinnati in the 42nd minute, his second straight game with a goal and third goal this season. The 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick scored what served as the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute, which also secured his first-career MLS brace.

Pavel Bucha also earns his first TOMD nod of the season, and his third since joining FC Cincinnati in 2024. The midfielder, who is headed to international duty with Czechia in the hopes of being named to the final 26-man World Cup roster, delivered two assists for FC Cincinnati in the victory over Orlando. Bucha is up to six assists in MLS this season, tied with Evander for the most on the team.

2026 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Ender Echenique (5)

- Evander (8-Bench, 11, 14-Bench, 15)

- Kévin Denkey (9-Bench, 10)

- Roman Celentano (10-Bench, 11-Bench)

- Tom Barlow (14)

-Kenji Mboma Dem (15-Bench)

-Pavel Bucha (15-Bench)

2026 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 15

F: Prince Owusu (MTL), Brian White (VAN), Luis Suárez (MIA)

M: Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY), Evander (CIN), Timothy Tillman (LAFC)

D: Andrew Gutman (CHI), Fallou Fall (STL), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Mohamed Farsi (CLB)

GK: Daniel (SJ)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Matt Turner (NE), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Jack Skahan (SJ), Thomas Müller (VAN), Kenji Mboma Dem (CIN), Milan Iloski (PHI), Diego Rossi (CLB), Preston Judd (SJ), Germán Berterame (MIA)

The MLS season has paused until July ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium on July 22, hosting reigning Western Conference Champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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