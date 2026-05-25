Evander Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 15, the league announced Monday.

Evander's dominant performance on Saturday against Orlando City secured all three points for the Orange and Blue, as the Brazilian scored twice and assisted three more goals in a 6-2 victory for the Orange and Blue. Watch Highlights From His Performance Here.

Evander has now scored or assisted in each of the last five games, matching his longest streak of games with a goal contribution with FC Cincinnati. His nine goals and six assists in 2026, 15 total goal contributions, are tied for 2nd -most in the league (Lionel Messi (MIA) - 20; Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Anders Dreyer (SD), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD) - 15).

He's the first player in FC Cincinnati history, and ninth in MLS history, to have at least five combined goals and assists in a single game. He has five goals and seven assists in the last five games, and those 12 goal contributions in May were also the second-most across the league (Messi, 13).

In his FC Cincinnati career, Evander now has 48 goal contributions (27 goals, 21 assists) in just 46 MLS matches and sits one goal contribution shy of Brandon Vazquez (49) for the second-most in club history.

It's Evander's third Player of the Matchday honor with FC Cincinnati, and the fifth of his MLS career. He's the first FC Cincinnati player to win the award in multiple seasons.

His five Player of the Matchday honors are tied with Camilo Sanvezzo for the most by a Brazilian-born player in MLS history.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2026 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA Winners

Matchday 1 - Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

Matchday 2 - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Matchday 3 - Wiki Carmona (CF Montréal)

Matchday 4 - Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Matchday 5 - Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Matchday 6 - Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

Matchday 7 - Rafael Navarro (Colorado Rapids)

Matchday 8 - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Matchday 9 - Tai Baribo (D.C. United)

Matchday 10 - Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes)

Matchday 11 - Martín Ojeda (Orlando City SC)

Matchday 12 - Hannes Wolf (New York City FC)

Matchday 13 - Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

Matchday 14 - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Matchday 15 - Evander (FC Cincinnati)

All-Time FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

Brenner - 2022 (MD 17)

Brenner - 2022 (MD 30)

Brenner - 2022 (MD 34)

Luciano Acosta - 2023 (MD 14)

Luciano Acosta - 2023 (MD 34)

Luca Orellano - 2024 (MD 16)

Yuya Kubo - 2024 (MD 20)

Luca Orellano - 2024 MD 30)

Evander - 2025 (MD 21)

Evander - 2025 (MD 25)

The MLS season has paused until July ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Orange and Blue return to TQL Stadium on July 22, hosting reigning Western Conference Champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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