LA Galaxy Host Houston Dynamo in First Ever Major Sporting Event Shot Entirely on IPhone 17 Pro
Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - After their three-match road stretch, the Galaxy return to LA and will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV) for Star Wars Night at Dignity Health Sports Park, presented by Nongshim. The match will be captured exclusively on iPhone 17 Pro - marking the first time iPhone will be used to capture the entirety of a major professional live sporting event broadcast. Read the full release from Apple TV.
LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo
The LA Galaxy hold a 14-15-13 record in 42 regular-season matches against the Houston Dynamo, including a 7-5-8 mark at Dignity Health Sports Park. This is the first meeting between the teams in 2026. Both matchups in 2025 ended in 1-1 draws. In those contests, Lucas Sanabria scored a stoppage-time equalizer in September in Houston, while Diego Fagúndez recorded a second-half equalizer in April in Los Angeles with the Galaxy playing shorthanded. Through the current season, Houston sits sixth in the Western Conference table with a 7-6-0 record, including a 2-4 mark on the road.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
Over their last eight league matches, the Galaxy have put together a 4-2-2 record, including three wins on the road. LA currently has a 776 record across all competitions in 2026. Gabriel Pec is currently in his best form of the season, with five goal contributions, having scored four goals and adding one assist over the Galaxy's three-game road trip last week. The Brazilian's goal's helped the Galaxy extend their MLS-best scoring streak to 23 matches. He leads the club with 16 goal contributions in 2026, totaling 11 goals and five assists across all competitions. After Pec's goal and assist in Seattle and the team's shutout 2-0 win, both the winger and Head Coach Greg Vanney were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14.
Star Wars Night at Dignity Health Sports Park
Fans can expect a lively, theme-packed night beginning with a pregame party at Galaxy Park and continuing with activations across SoccerFest. Star Wars Night features a New Rockstars meet-and-greet, BLKSRS poster giveaways, a lightsaber halftime performance, and a Grogu photo-op, with exclusive bobbleheads available for Star Wars ticket pack holders, along with the club's first-ever tri-brand Star Wars merchandise drop with Culture Kings, releasing a limited collection ahead of the match. The match also celebrates Japanese Heritage Night as part of AAPI Month, highlighted by a sold-out ticket package that includes a commemorative scarf, select postgame autograph access, and a Captain Tsubasa, Valuence Inc. fan activation. Guests can pick up ticket-pack items at the booth behind SoccerFest, enjoy Pups at the Pitch presented by Purina, and receive a Panini FIFA World Cup 26™ sticker book while supplies last. Additional highlights include themed margaritas, an in-game bike auction, and a postgame "Extra Time" set with DJ Mosh Eisley.
LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo
2026 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT) Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.
Apple TV
Apple TV English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (PXP), Maurice Edu (analyst) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Sergio Ruiz (PXP), Walter Roque (analyst)
LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)
Saturday, May 23
2026 MLS Regular Season
LA Galaxy at Houston Dynamo
(Apple TV)
7:30 P.M. PT
(Actual Kick: 7:40 P.M. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park
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