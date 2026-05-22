Sporting KC Joins KC2026 as Official World Cup Host City Supporter

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







With the world's biggest sporting event on the horizon, Kansas City's hometown teams are coming together to help welcome the world. KC2026 today announced the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City as Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporters, uniting three of the region's most iconic franchises behind efforts to showcase Kansas City's unmatched sports culture, civic pride and hospitality on a global stage - while honoring the legacy of pioneers who helped shape sports in America.

"We have been a driving force in the planning for FIFA World Cup 2026™ since 2017 when Kansas City was first preparing the bid," said Jake Reid, President and CEO of Sporting Kansas City and the Vice President of the KC2026 Board of Directors. "Now that the moment is here, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with KC2026 to show the world why we are the Soccer Capital of America."

In addition to hosting two Team Base Camp training sites, with No. 3 ranked Argentina at Compass Minerals National Performance Center and No. 4 ranked England at Swope Soccer Village, Sporting Kansas City invites fans to visit Sporting Park this summer to participate in the free Soccer Capital Summer series. This series of curated special events and experiences is highlighted by watch parties, concerts and more during the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"We believe that sports have the power to unite people, and hosting the FIFA World Cup™ in Kansas City is the perfect chance to share how Kansas City celebrates sports in our region," said Cullen Maxey, President of Business Operations for the Kansas City Royals. "Partnering with KC2026 is a top priority for our team because it helps fulfill Ewing Kauffman's founding goal for the Royals, to be the city's greatest supporter and a leader in making Kansas City a world-class sports destination."

In support of this partnership with the Kansas City Royals, KC2026 will add a stop to the ConnectKC26 shuttle route that will drop fans off at Kauffman Stadium. This service will run June 11 through July 13, 2026, from the bus mall by FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City and the Independence Center Region Direct stop. The route will run every 20 minutes, starting two hours before game time and ending one hour after the game concludes. Fans can plan their trip now for this summer's games by purchasing passes on KC2026.com.

"Kansas City has long been one of the great sports cities in the world, and FIFA World Cup 2026™ will give us the opportunity to share that spirit on a global stage," said Mark Donovan, President of the Kansas City Chiefs. "This moment is especially significant because it reflects the vision our founder, Lamar Hunt, believed from the very beginning - that Kansas City belonged on the world stage and a stadium like Arrowhead could help put the region on the map as a sports and entertainment destination. We are proud to support KC2026 and help showcase the passion, hospitality and championship culture that make our city such a special place. When FIFA fans enter our stadium for the first match, it will mark the culmination of years of work by many, but it will also reinforce what Lamar knew years ago - that Kansas City, and Arrowhead, would be ready for this moment."

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host six FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, including a quarterfinal match, bringing fans from around the globe to the region. The partnership also reflects the lasting legacy of Lamar Hunt, whose vision helped shape both professional football and the growth of soccer in the United States, while establishing Kansas City as one of the country's premier sports cities.

"An important reason Kansas City was selected as a host city is our deep-rooted sports culture and the passion of our fans," said Pam Kramer. "The Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC are globally recognized organizations that represent the pride, energy and community spirit of our region. We are especially grateful to Clark Hunt, John Sherman and Cliff Illig for their longstanding support of Kansas City's FIFA World Cup 2026™ efforts and for the leadership they continue to provide through their organizations. Their partnership with KC2026 strengthens our ability to create unforgettable experiences for visitors and showcase Kansas City as one of the great sports cities in the world."

Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporters are key partners for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Kansas City. Their support reflects the unity of the Kansas City region and reinforces the goal of delivering a globally visible, locally rooted tournament experience that drives long-term regional impact.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City join the existing Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporters: global engineering firm Black & Veatch, the largest and oldest manufacturer of greeting cards in the United States Hallmark, national general contracting firm JE Dunn Construction, global design firm Populous and Nestlé Purina PetCare. The University of Kansas Health System serves as the Official Medical Services Provider for the Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City, supporting medical care and planning for fans during the tournament.

For more information about Host City Supporters and the FIFA World Cup 2026™, visit kansascityfwc26.com and follow KC2026 on Instagram.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.